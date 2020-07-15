Dinner Delivered: Mt. Pleasant home baker happy to leave brownie-making to Void Baking Co.

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Tammi Dower is a fixture of the Charleston food scene, always up on what’s new here and elsewhere.

“I have been strategic when I have opted for pick up in Charleston,” says Dower, who’s too fond of cooking and baking to outsource dishes she can make at home.

But that still leaves plenty of complicated items for professionals to handle, including sashimi, which she orders from Kanpai. There's also soft-shell crabs, which she entrusted to Bistro Toulouse (“Where has this place been all my life?” she asks), and gelato.

“The Obstinate Daughter’s dark chocolate is my favorite,” she says. “Do I need to mention how much I love (executive chef) Jacques (Larson) and his team? It’s like eating a warm hug when I get takeout from The OD.”

Still, Dower’s pandemic standout is a brownie. She’s smitten with Void Baking Co.’s version; the delivery-only bakery makes its brownies with North Carolina Abruzzi rye.

“It’s my favorite food item in Charleston,” she says. “I could write a novel about that dang brownie.”