Dinner Delivered: Mount Pleasant cafe owners' children big on slices from Benny Palmetto's

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Preethi Machaiah is the owner of Pitte’s Coffee in Mount Pleasant. Prior to a recent rebranding, the restaurant was known as Coorg Indian Cafe. "We had difficulty finding cooks who can cook Indian food," Machaiah says of the switch.

“Benny Palmetto's has been a favorite with the kids for the size of their pizza slices,” Machaiah says, referring to the Virginia-base chain's signature 28-inch pizzas. But she adds she also likes picking up pizza from the Mount Pleasant store because of its topping selection. Although she declines to specify which items she's liked best, Benny Palmetto's monthly adds specials to its standard lineup of pepperoni and sausage. Last month, toppings included beef, bacon, jalapenos and cherry peppers.