Dinner Delivered: Early takeout trial at FIG prompts downtown Charleston doc to experiment

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Melvin Brown is a physician in downtown Charleston. He’s so committed to the cause of supporting local restaurants that he wrote the following while eating black-bean fried chicken and papaya salad from Xiao Bao Biscuit.

“Novel Coronavirus is that life event that I always knew could be a reality in my professional life, but it still comes as a huge shock to the system.

In 20 years of naval service, I was in some precarious positions. But that was from a threat that I could see. This virtually invisible threat has preyed on the psyche of this community. What I did not foresee — I’m embarrassed to say — was the social impact it would make on this native son of Charleston, and more importantly the economy of the city that I love so.

I fancy myself a professional patron of the gastronomic arts. I am longing for after-work tipples at Harold’s Cabin or Little Jack’s. On my days off, I am sorely missing my grown-up lunches at goat.sheep.cow, Leon’s and the like.

And I really miss after-dinner cocktails at Doar Brothers and Moe’s Crosstown.

To soften the blow for my own selfish needs, and in hopes that my contributions will ensure the survival of these local eateries, I have been consuming more takeout in the past month than I have in the five years I’ve been back home.

It all started one month ago with a FIG reservation. When tourists first began cancelling plans, the opportunist in me made a reservation at FIG. In the days leading up to that reservation, my party of non-medical people backed out in the name of social distancing and I was left alone.

So as not to seem irresponsible, I cancelled the reservation. Young (executive chef Jason) Stanhope said, “How’s about we make you something to go?”

Two hours later, I’m in my living room noshing a $36 takeout order of delectable black bass and peekytoe crab spaghetti while catching up on Netflix offerings. My wife said it was quite the sight to see me trying to sip every drop of that sauce out of a cardboard container.

That started something.

The next day, it was the Japanese-leaning tuna poke and chips for me, and peppery fried oyster salad for the missus, from 167 Raw. They had a great set up there, but some guy got a little too close to me in line for my liking. My wife and I enjoyed that on the tailgate of my station wagon while parked at Brittlebank.

A few night later, I answered Bob Cook’s call to purchase a fried chicken dinner at Edmund’s Oast. Even after a ride home, that chicken was so crispy and well-seasoned that I thought of my dearly departed grandmother. Bob was a black woman in a previous life: He’s not afraid of flavor.

Unlike at my grandmother’s house, that chicken was paired with Veuve Cliquot. I want to add that, in this physician’s opinion, Edmund’s did the best job of distancing patrons, and providing no-touch dispensing of dishes.

I’ve been meaning to try Kwei Fei since they first opened and I was not disappointed by my order of lazji: Perfectly fried chicken cutlets prepared in a Sichuan style that made my nose run and almost allowed me to forgive Lee Lee's Hot Kitchen for closing.

We have also taken advantage of some of the great foods that usually go to restaurants. Holy City Hogs filled my freezer with some great sausage: I love the ghost pepper and cheddar breakfast links. We’ve purchased groceries from The Daily and again 167 Raw; several sandwiches from Charlie’s Grocery and, just the other night, my wife and I shared a peck of oysters (Carolina cups, single) from Lowcountry Oyster Company.

In-between times, my daughter Lilly and I have been on culinary adventures at home. I've been teaching her the basic sauces and how to make pasta, and together we are working on baking biscuits, cookies and bread. Luckily, the days away from the hospital allow for more long walks and other exercise, so I’m not gaining that much weight!"