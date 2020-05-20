Dinner Delivered: Downtown Charleston hot sauce maker matches 167 Raw poke with margaritas

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Molly Fienning is the CEO of Red Clay Hot Sauce, newly available at Whole Foods Market. Red Clay is also contributing to Pay it Forward Charleston, an initiative to provide groceries to local food-and-beverage families.

“I’ve been purchasing curbside pick-up from local spots for lunch,” says Fienning, who considers 167 Raw, the recently-relocated seafood restaurant in downtown Charleston, her “go-to.”

“My go-to order has been the ahi tuna poke bowl with a side of guacamole and tortilla chips,” she continues. “The fresh sushi-grade tuna is marinated in soy sauce and lime, and then topped with sesame seeds and cilantro. I sit the poke on a bed of guacamole and eat it all together with the crunchy, salty freshly-made chips.”

Fienning takes the poke bowl to her house, where she makes a margarita to pair with it.

“As Ina Garten put it in her recent coronavirus Cosmopolitan tutorial, ‘during a crisis, almost any hour is cocktail hour,’ ” Fienning says. “I pretend that I’m actually dining in 167 Raw’s back garden, with noise, happy strangers and my girlfriends making me giggle with stories from their day. Can’t wait to be back there soon.”