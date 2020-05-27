Dinner Delivered: Charleston sauce company CEO finds array of family favorites at Gillie's

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Tracey T. Richardson is the CEO and co-founder of Lillie’s of Charleston, maker of hot sauce and mustard-based barbecue sauce. Additionally, the company just rolled out two dry spice rubs, Ho-Lotta and Hissy Fit. “Just in time for Father’s Day,” Richardson points out.

“One of the better outcomes of sheltering in place is more time to enjoy Southern hospitality with family,” Richardson says. “At home, we have time to enjoy a great cocktail with only the best spirits, produced by our friends at High Wire Distilling Co. We follow this with a Southern spread from one of our favorite restaurants, Gillie’s Seafood."

Richardson says each family member has a different Gillie’s favorite: Her father favors the flounder basket with red rice and limas, while her mother always gets okra gumbo with fried chicken and hush puppies.

“My husband, a true dyed-in-the-wool Southern traditionalist, loves fried pork chops, mac-and-cheese and collard greens,” she says.

As for Richardson’s preferred order, she swears by the shrimp-and-grits. “After all, it’s what chef (Sean Mendes) is famous for.” But she admits that she’ll sometimes dip into the other dishes once they’re packed away for lunch the next day.

“Good thing the portions are plentiful,” she says. “It helps cut down on family squabbles over ‘Who ate my leftovers?’ "