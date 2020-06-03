Dinner Delivered: Charleston founder of Black Food Fridays ends the week with fried shrimp

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Charleston-born educator and community activist KJ Kearney, founder of Red Rice Day, during the pandemic created Black Food Fridays to support black-owned restaurants across the country.

“During this difficult period, food has become even more of a comfort for me than it’s ever been. But my comfort is not in the contentment of consumption but in the knowledge that my purposeful spending may be helping a beloved business stay in business.

"Black-owned businesses, in general, and restaurants, specifically, have historically had a hard time recruiting the capital needed to open or, as in times like these, stay open. Two of my favorite restaurants — Cane Rhum Bar and Nana’s Seafood — have already succumbed to the economic shift brought by COVID-19. So through our #BlackFoodFridays initiative, my family and friends are making a concerted effort to ensure that the same doesn’t happen to some of our other faves.

"A spot that has been of particular interest to us is Garlic Crabs on Wheels, located at the intersection of Ashley Phosphate and Dorchester roads (in North Charleston). This takeout restaurant serves some of the best fried seafood in the great state of Charleston, and while I don’t have an exact number to give you, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that I have visited their location at least six times in the last three weeks.

"Here is my routine order: The fried shrimp basket (which comes with six deliciously lightly battered shrimp and seasoned fries), a side order of four crab fritters and, if I’m in the mood for something sweet, two chewies. The price-to-product ratio is favorable: I’ve never felt like I didn’t get my money’s worth.

"And they don’t try to nickel-and-dime you over extra sauce, a fact I appreciate and will cherish until they decide otherwise because I’m a huge proponent of extra sauce. That and helping black-owned restaurants stay open.”