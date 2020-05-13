Dinner Delivered: Bistro Toulouse persuades Mt. Pleasanter that French classics can travel

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. David Conway is an attorney by day, but known by hospitality professionals around town as a gourmand and wine collector.

“I feel very fortunate that there is still great food available to-go during these difficult times,” says Conway, who ranks Babas on Cannon, Edmund’s Oast, Lewis Barbecue, goat.sheep.cow and Sushi Wa Izakaya among his favorite takeout experiences. He was also highly impressed by a recent meal from Mount Pleasant’s Bistro Toulouse.

“We started with the escargot, which traveled better than expected,” he says, describing the snails as “salty,” “buttery delicious” and, perhaps most importantly, “still warm.” Those were followed by “two softshell crabs, which were perfectly crispy, and some local sautéed buttery triggerfish, served with salad greens, broccoli and white beans in a lemony sauce, respectively.”

Conway combined all the vegetables on a platter, then topped them with the seafood and sauce. He paired dinner with a bottle of Sandhi Blanc de Blancs, purchased from Monarch Wine Merchants, and “a nice Lowcountry breeze on the porch.”

He adds, “If you spend $35, Bistro Toulouse includes a complimentary take-and-bake chocolate soufflé with a side of creme Anglaise. I followed the simple baking instructions and it was a nice, and not cloyingly sweet, way to finish the meal.”