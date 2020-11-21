DHEC won't announce SC coronavirus numbers on Thanksgiving, urging people to unwind at home

South Carolina's public health agency won't release new coronavirus numbers on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's Day, and urged state residents to celebrate the holiday without exposing themselves to the virus or news of it.

"It's important to take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories and social media, to make time to unwind and to connect with others," the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Saturday. "We encourage all South Carolinians to safely celebrate this holiday season and to remember the importance of mental and emotional health."

The department will outline new data for each of the holidays the next day, it announced. And beginning Nov. 27, data analysts will take 24 hours to review the numbers for any inconsistencies before releasing them to the public.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,530, which is 868 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 192,645, plus 12,373 probable cases

New deaths reported: 26

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,974 confirmed, 300 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 2,497,105

Hospitalized patients: 816

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 12.1 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Saturday were Greenville, 307; York, 129; and Pickens, 111.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County reported 79 new cases, Berkeley logged 29 and Dorchester reported 22.

Deaths

Of the 26 new deaths that DHEC reported on Saturday, three were middle-aged patients aged 35 to 64. The rest were elderly patients 65 or older.

They lived in Abbeville, Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 816 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, 188 were in intensive care and 90 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

Go to scdhec.gov/findatest to find a testing site in your area.