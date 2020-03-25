DHEC to speed up virus testing for first responders after pressure from SC counties

COLUMBIA — South Carolina first responders who suspect they have contracted the coronavirus will be given a special priority status among those seeking testing, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday.

The move came in response to a letter the S.C. Association of Counties sent to Gov. Henry McMaster Tuesday pleading for assistance during the crisis.

DHEC will also provide first responders more detailed information regarding the location of individuals who have tested positive for the virus, according to a letter DHEC sent to the association in reply to its concerns. The agency had been distributing those numbers by county, but will now include a more detailed breakdown by zip code.

Some county administrators contend that step doesn't go nearly far enough.

"It's the same thing as nothing," said Vic Carpenter, administrator of Kershaw County, host to the state's largest known outbreak. The county of 65,000 people had 58 of the state's 342 announced cases as of Tuesday.

Marlboro County Administrator Ron Munnerlyn said DHEC’s reply was “a waste of paper” and an insult to the counties, in many respects.

He and others said the lack of detailed information on the location of infected patients left first responders "flying blind" as they raced to calls. DHEC had indicated it could not provide that information, so the association requested that McMaster direct them to share the data with designated emergency management officials in each county.

County officials said the zip code-level solution offered by DHEC is next to worthless because a zip code in many rural counties can cover hundreds of square miles and thousands of people.

Emergency officials had also been growing frustrated in recent days with having to wait in line with the general public for testing, which has been lagging statewide. The wait time meant paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement officers could be taken off line for two weeks of quarantine at a time when people need them most, county officials argued.

Tim Winslow, executive director of the counties association, said the letter to the governor "wasn't intended to be a slam" on DHEC's efforts.

"It was an urgent need," he said. "The idea is we can’t wait two days for anything anymore."

Munnerlyn said first responders desperately need access to expedited testing for the virus. He has fewer than 30 emergency medical service personnel total to man the ambulance service for his rural county of about 26,000 people. If can’t quickly test crews who show symptoms, he will be forced to sideline them for a 14-day waiting period, potentially impacting the ability of ambulances to respond to calls, he said.

“We are already struggling with the limited availability of paramedics,” he said. “And we are no different than a lot of rural counties.”

DHEC identified four sites where first responders could get priority testing, the closest to Marlboro being two hours away in Myrtle Beach, he said. Munnerlyn and others contend the agency should use its powers to push for broader and quicker testing for emergency workers at hospitals across the state.

At the moment, counties are forced to freelance their own solutions with local medical providers, creating a patchwork approach across the state that often leaves rural areas missing out.

“In a crisis like this we need leadership and we’re not getting that,” he said.

In Kershaw County, paramedics work in pairs out of the county’s total of five ambulances and two other quick-response vehicles.

Two of those crews have already each had a paramedic sidelined after they came in contact with someone who later tested positive for the virus.

Both paramedics were quarantined and have since returned to the job, said Gerald Blanchard, Kershaw’s director of emergency medical services.

“It is the fear of what happens if those numbers start to creep up,” Carpenter said. “Losing two crews in Charleston is not the same as losing two crews in Kershaw.”

Kershaw has 39 emergency medical workers and 10 full-time firefighters. The county also relies on 15 other firefighters who work part time or volunteer. The county has stopped sending its firefighters on medical calls, unless paramedics request their assistance.

Carpenter stressed the need to test first responders who suspect they came in direct contact with the virus, even if they don't show symptoms.

Without testing, Kershaw will sideline those workers for at least 14 days as well. "If we're able to get them tested and, say, after four days you’re cleared — we got them back 10 days early."

In a call with county emergency directors Wednesday morning, state health officials offered no clear direction on testing first responders who don't show symptoms, Carpenter said.

"If you’re showing symptoms, of course you’re going to stay home," he said.

This story is developing and will be updated.