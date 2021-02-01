DHEC to examine priorities for COVID-19 vaccine phases as SC logs over 200 more deaths

Health officials are continuing to look at who needs to be considered for the different COVID-19 vaccine distribution phases.

Dr. Michael Kacka, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's chief medical officer, said the state does not have enough vaccines for everyone who is identified in phase 1A. The first phase includes people who are 70 and older and mission-critical workers, such as doctors and nurses.

"So we will continue to look at our allocation plans as we move forward with this, begin to tweak it to make sure that we do get it to the people who need it the most," Kacka said Monday.

More than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

DHEC said Monday the state logged 2,130 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and just over 200 new deaths.

Because of a system upgrade issue, DHEC also on Monday announced 242 more confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths from the last several weeks.

South Carolina is now close to reaching 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. More than 6,500 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 2,130.

Total cases in S.C.: 398,892 confirmed, 47,024 probable.

New deaths reported: 210 confirmed, 32 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,564 confirmed, 719 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 75.9 percent.

Percent of positive tests, 7-day average: 24.4 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 33rd as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Pickens and Greenville in the Upstate, and Williamsburg County in the Pee Dee, according to DHEC.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 135 new cases on Monday, while Berkeley had 59 and Dorchester had 72.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,842 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Monday, 391 were in the ICU and 240 were using ventilators.

What do the experts say?

Authorities in South Carolina are not currently recommending people to "double mask" when out in public. Kacka said DHEC is looking at the science regarding double masking and will continue to monitor guidance that is released about it.

DHEC is still recommending that people wear one mask, observe physical distancing of at least 6 feet from other people, avoid crowds and wash hands. People are also encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 often.