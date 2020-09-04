You are the owner of this article.
DHEC site tracking COVID-19 in SC schools reports 158 cases. Statewide cases climb.

  • Updated
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Charleston County led the state in new cases, with 172 positive tests reported on Thursday. Richland County followed with 137 and Greenville with 132. File/AP

A site that will help in tracking coronavirus cases at public and private K-12 schools across South Carolina went live on Friday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced earlier this week that the school reporting dashboard would be up and running by the week's end. 

According to DHEC's first school-specific dataset, there are 89 coronavirus cases among the state's students and 69 staff have also tested positive, for a total of 158 cases. 

The dashboard is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools. Data is reported every Tuesday and Friday. 

"It’s important to remember that this reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school; only those students, faculty and staff who physically attend school or a school’s campus on a regular basis will be included in the counts," agency officials said. 

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,511

Total cases in S.C.: 121,378

New deaths reported: 37

Total deaths in S.C.: 2,706

Hospitalized patients: 910

Percent of positive tests: 18.3

Total tests in S.C.: 1,046,613

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

Topics

