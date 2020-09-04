DHEC site tracking COVID-19 in SC schools reports 158 cases. Statewide cases climb.

A site that will help in tracking coronavirus cases at public and private K-12 schools across South Carolina went live on Friday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced earlier this week that the school reporting dashboard would be up and running by the week's end.
According to DHEC's first school-specific dataset, there are 89 coronavirus cases among the state's students and 69 staff have also tested positive, for a total of 158 cases.
The dashboard is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools. Data is reported every Tuesday and Friday.
"It’s important to remember that this reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school; only those students, faculty and staff who physically attend school or a school’s campus on a regular basis will be included in the counts," agency officials said.
Statewide numbers
New cases reported: 1,511
Total cases in S.C.: 121,378
New deaths reported: 37
Total deaths in S.C.: 2,706
Hospitalized patients: 910
Percent of positive tests: 18.3
Total tests in S.C.: 1,046,613
This story is developing. Check back for more.