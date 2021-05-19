DHEC says about 9,000 SC teens 12 to 15 have been vaccinated against COVID-19

A week after the final hurdle cleared to begin administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said 8,949 South Carolina kids in that age group have gotten a shot.

Dr. Linda Bell, chief epidemiologist at DHEC, said the availability of the vaccine for the younger age group and the initial interest shown in it is encouraging.

"We know that this will open up opportunities for kids in that age group to participate in activities they've been held back from," Bell said.

Meanwhile, 45,000 teenagers 19 years old and younger have been vaccinated in South Carolina — about three times the number of young adults ages 20 to 24 who have gotten at least one dose.

Parental consent is required for kids ages 12 to 15 to get a shot. Anyone 16 and older can seek out the Pfizer vaccine independently.

About 253,000 South Carolinians are 12 to 15 years old, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 181 confirmed, 130 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 489,443 confirmed, 100,045 probable.

Percent positive: 4.5 percent.

New deaths reported: 10 confirmed, 3 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,510 confirmed, 1,157 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 71 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, York County (35), Greenville County (13) and Spartanburg County (13) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had six new cases on May 19, while Berkeley County had four and Dorchester County had three.

Deaths

Six of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed May 19 were patients 35 to 64. Four were patients age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 319 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 19, 91 were in the ICU and 32 were using ventilators.

SC health agency head says these 2 groups are especially hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccines DHEC is sending mobile vaccination clinics out across the state in an effort to bring the vaccine to people's homes.

Long-term care facilities

There have been 20,230 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 12,498 residents and 7,732 staff workers, according to DHEC data.

So far, 1,935 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 16 percent. Twenty-nine workers also have died. Together, they account for 23 percent of deaths in the state, the data from May 16 shows.

Of the 681 facilities DHEC monitored, the virus has been found in 517. There are active outbreaks at 44 of them, a 23 percent decrease in a month.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 638 facilities, seven do not allow it, and 36 did not report.

What do experts say?

Bell, DHEC's epidemiologist, said despite the fact that the CDC loosened its masking recommendations for people who have been vaccinated, face coverings are still advised for nursing homes and other congregate settings.

Bell said continuing the requirement is the best option to protect people who are at highest risk of contracting a severe COVID-19 case or dying from the disease.