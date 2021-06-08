DHEC reports no new deaths, fewer than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases

For the second day in a row, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed no new reports of death from COVID-19 in South Carolina.

All told, the health agency has confirmed 8,594 deaths from coronavirus disease since the beginning of the pandemic. An additional 1,160 are considered "probable" deaths.

According to DHEC's data, fewer than 200 of those total deaths happened in May or June.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 87 confirmed, 48 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,437 confirmed, 101,908 probable.

Percent positive: 1.9 percent.

New deaths reported: 0 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,594 confirmed, 1,160 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 63 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 45.6 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Richland County (14), Charleston County (12) and York County (9) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 12 new cases on June 8, while Berkeley County had four and Dorchester County had two.

Hospitalizations

Of the 205 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 8, 54 were in the ICU and 28 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

The Medical University of South Carolina is requiring all of its patient care staff and its leaders to have the COVID-19 vaccine, barring any religious or medical exemptions.

MUSC set the policy in late April, requiring its leaders to get at least a first shot of one of the vaccines by April 30. Ninety-seven percent did, with the other 3 percent requesting an exemption.

The rest of the patient care staff has until June 15 to do the same. By June 7, 90 percent had complied, MUSC said in a news update.