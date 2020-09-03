DHEC reports 1 coronavirus-related death in Horry County, where hospital bed occupancy increases

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported one coronavirus-related death from an elderly patient in Horry County on Thursday.
Horry County added 34 new cases, with the county's overall total now at 9,462, with 178 confirmed deaths since March, according to DHEC. Georgetown County added 10 new cases and no new deaths, bringing the county total to 1,760, with 36 deaths.
Both counties hospital bed occupancy rates increased with Horry at 84.5 percent and Georgetown up to 95.6 percent.
South Carolina announced 1,084 new confirmed cases and 12 confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 119,822 and 2,667 deaths. The 12 deaths were reported in Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Chesterfield, Dorchester, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Lancaster, Lexington, and Orangeburg counties.
Rate per 100K
Georgetown: 2,721.19
Horry: 2,642.33
Percent of deaths versus state total
Georgetown: 1.34 percent
Horry: 6.67 percent
Probable cases
Georgetown: 60
Horry: 106
Probable deaths
Georgetown:1
Horry: 9