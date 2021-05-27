DHEC: Nearly 8M COVID-19 tests have been administered in SC

Nearly 8 million COVID-19 tests have been administered since the start of the pandemic in South Carolina, according to new numbers published May 27 by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Meanwhile, new cases and deaths related to coronavirus are continuing to hover at a level much lower than what was seen at the height of viral activity in January.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 208 confirmed, 193 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 491,133 confirmed, 101,110 probable.

Percent positive: 3.2 percent percent.

New deaths reported: 2 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,554 confirmed, 1,157 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled with COVID-19 and other patients: 72 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation regarding the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 26, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Lexington (28) and York (22) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 15 new cases on May 27, while Berkeley had five and Dorchester nine.

Deaths

Both of the confirmed COVID-19 related deaths were patients 65 years and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 283 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 27, 71 were in the ICU and 37 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

DHEC guidance continues to assure the public that all COVID-19 vaccines are "safe, effective, and free."

For information about where to find a vaccine near you, go to vaxlocation.dhec.sc.gov.