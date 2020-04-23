DHEC logs 161 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in SC, bringing state to 4,917 cases

Weeks after coronavirus cases were first diagnosed in South Carolina, data from the state's public health agency shows the rate of new cases and deaths appears to be flattening.

But moves to reopen some public spaces and businesses, albeit with social distancing rules in place, are fueling a debate over whether it's too soon to begin inching back to normal life.

On Thursday, State Epidemiologist Linda Bell told a Columbia television station she isn't able to tell state leaders whether they can resume school and college classes this fall.

Mass gatherings — including church services — should not take place until coronavirus cases show sharp decreases for at least two weeks, Bell said.

"Even though there is some relaxation in restrictions on the types of of services that are being offering in the community, we are hearing some troubling questions that lead us to believe that people are misinterpreting a reopening to be resumption of normal activities versus access to critical services," Bell told WIS-TV in Columbia.

Later on Thursday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 161 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.

So far 4,917 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 150 people have died, DHEC said.

Of the deaths announced on Thursday, seven were elderly patients, DHEC said. Two were from Fairfield and Lexington counties, and one patient each died in Allendale, Richland and Spartanburg counties.

Three middle-aged people died in Aiken, Anderson and Richland counties, DHEC said.

As of Thursday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory conducted 12,980 tests for COVID-19, the agency said. Of the tests, 1,615 were positive.

A total of 44,463 tests have been conducted by DHEC’s lab and private labs in South Carolina, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the economic consequences of social distancing measures, which have ground some sectors of the U.S. economy to a near halt, have fueled protests and calls for officials to swiftly reopen the country.

Georgia is pushing ahead with the nation's most aggressive return to normalcy after the state's governor, Brian Kemp, announced plans to allow some nonessential businesses to reopen.

President Donald Trump later said he "disagreed strongly," with the plan but that he wouldn't stand in the governor's way.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster announced a more measured approach on Monday that would reopen public beach access and some retail stores previously forced to closed because of the pandemic.

But the move has not come without criticism.

The Trump administration released a three-phase plan with a specific set of criteria it wants states to meet in order to start reopening. It doesn’t give states a firm deadline to reopen, but asks them to meet criteria before they move forward.

Among the criteria: States should see a 14-day downward trend of positive cases. In South Carolina, that has not happened.

Around the Palmetto State, local officials are grappling with whether to start unwinding some restrictions and, if so, by how much.

On Wednesday, Charleston city officials adopted the state's strictest guidelines for businesses reopening under McMaster's new orders.

Businesses — like department stores, furniture stores and craft shops — are expected to limit occupancy to five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20 percent occupancy, whichever is less, under the statewide orders.

In Charleston, they will be required to post that number at the entrance and have an employee keep track of how many people are in the store.

On Thursday, Mount Pleasant officials are allowing three parks to reopen beginning on Saturday.

The facilities are the Cheryll Woods-Flowers Soccer Complex at Patriots Point, Jimmy Seignious Softball Fields near Belle Hall behind the R. L. Jones Center, and the Park West Recreation Complex track and fields.

"We wanted citizens to have the opportunity to use the parks to work out and stay healthy," said Councilman Gary Santos, chairman of the Recreation Committee.

"This decision was not taken lightly, and we urge all patrons to exercise all safety precautions so everyone can continue to enjoy the parks," he said.

The opening time is 10 a.m., but with social-distancing rules in place, public restrooms remaining closed and some activities prohibited.