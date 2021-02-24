DHEC data shows 59 statewide cases of coronavirus-related condition that affects children

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's latest data shows nearly 60 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) reported in the Palmetto state.

According to the data, the Midlands is leading the state in the number of MIS-C cases with 21. The Upstate has 20 cases, the Lowcountry counted 10, and eight are in the Pee Dee.

The rare condition can cause swelling in organs including the heart, lungs, brain and intestines, DHEC said. Symptoms typically occur two to three weeks after COVID-19 infection.

DHEC confirmed the state's first death of MIS-C associated with COVID-19 on Jan. 29.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 896 confirmed, 299 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 438,861 confirmed, 70,183 probable.

Percent positive: 8.8 percent.

New deaths reported: 25 confirmed, 20 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,460 confirmed, 938 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 76.3 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

42nd as of Feb. 23, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville (157), Richland (82) and York (88) counties saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 49 new cases on Feb. 24, while Berkeley counted 28 and Dorchester saw 28.

Deaths

Nine of the new confirmed deaths reported were among people age 35 to 64, one was a person age 18 to 34, and the remainder were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 968 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 24, 231 were in the ICU and 129 were using ventilators.