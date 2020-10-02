DHEC continues to report tens of thousands of delayed SC coronavirus test results

On the same day President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, South Carolina public health authorities announced the results of more than 20,000 delayed test results.

In recent weeks, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has received tens of thousands of delayed COVID-19 test results from private laboratories. Agency leaders say they're working to make sure labs get both positive and negative test results reported in a timely manner.

Out of 23,902 delayed COVID-19 tests, 1,479 were positive, DHEC said Friday.

The results, which spanned cases from Sept. 24 through Friday, have been updated in the agency's internal database, authorities said, adding that an issue that impacted electronic lab reports has been corrected and case numbers will resume normal reporting beginning Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Trumps announced on Twitter early Friday that they'd been infected.

Trump noted, "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

His Democratic rival in the presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden, tweeted the he and wife Jill Biden tested negative following the first presidential debate this week.

"I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands," he tweeted.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 256, 62 percent more than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close. Another 67 cases are probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 144,366, plus 4,819 probable cases.

New deaths reported: 12, plus 1 probable deaths.

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,211, plus 198 probable deaths.

Hospitalized patients: 679

Total tests in S.C.: 1,456,415

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 11.1 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top three South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases reported on Friday were Richland, 43, Lexington, 23, and Sumter, 16.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 12 new cases, Berkeley had six and Dorchester had 12.

There was one coronavirus-related death in the tri-county announced Friday: An elderly patient aged 65 or older from Charleston County, DHEC said.

Deaths

Of the 12 new deaths, 11 were elderly patients aged 65 and older, and one was considered middle-aged, 35 to 64, according to DHEC.

They lived in Charleston, Greenville, Lexington, Marion, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

Of 679 coronavirus patients who were hospitalized as of Friday, DHEC said 160 were in intensive care and 95 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Public health authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested.

There are 331 mobile testing events scheduled through Nov. 23 and 323 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.