DHEC confirms 140 cases of COVID-19 in SC, a third of them in the Midlands

On June 24, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 140 cases of COVID-19, about a third of which were concentrated in the Midlands.

Fifty cases were confirmed in Richland County alone, while just 15 were found in the tri-county area.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported, in an adult 65 or older.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 140 confirmed, 87 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 492,833 confirmed, 103,199 probable.

Percent positive: 2.8 percent.

New deaths reported: 1 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,627 confirmed, 1,178 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 68 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows 47.8 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Richland County (50), Sumter County (14) and Greenville County (12) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had four new cases on June 24, while Berkeley County had three and Dorchester County had eight.

Deaths

The death from COVID-19 confirmed June 24 was a patient age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 146 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 24, 42 were in the ICU and 21 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

DHEC on June 23 warned a variant of the COVID-19 virus that originated in India poses a renewed threat to people who haven't gotten a shot. The Delta mutation is now considered a "variant of concern," and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the variant is responsible for 20 percent of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"It's about doubled in two weeks time," said Dr. Jonathan Knoche, a DHEC physician.

He noted that while DHEC has only confirmed four cases of the variant in South Carolina, sampling for the mutation is done randomly and the number of cases attributable to the variant is likely much higher.