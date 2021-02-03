DHEC changes key COVID calculation, but White House still says SC among the worst states

The way a key statistic used to gauge how much COVID-19 is spreading in the community is changing, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced, and though the number will be much lower, the agency does not want the public to think that means the virus has slowed down.

Going forward, DHEC will calculate its percent positive rate for each day by dividing the number of positive tests found by the total number of tests done. Up until this week, the health agency was finding the percent by dividing people who tested positive by the total number of people tested. The old method tried to account for those who were tested more than once.

"A key issue to keep in mind is that some people get tested more than once," said Michael Sweat, leader of MUSC's Epidemiology Intelligence Project. "Thus, whether you count people or tests affects the results."

The change in reporting brings South Carolina in line with national standards, DHEC said, but it doesn't mean the virus is spreading any more slowly.

"With the change, the public will notice a big drop in the number representing percent positive," DHEC said in its announcement Feb. 2. "That does not mean the level of spread in the community has decreased. Percent positive will appear to be lower only because it is calculated differently."

Indeed, the coronavirus' spread has South Carolina topping national lists. A report generated by the White House Coronavirus Task Force each week still slots the state third in percent positivity.

For a second week, the White House's report put South Carolina at No. 2 in the country for new COVID-19 cases, behind only Arizona, reflecting data for the last week of January. The state is fourth in new deaths, and seventh in hospitalizations.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,762.

Total cases in S.C.: 402,361 confirmed, 48,433 probable.

New deaths reported: 64 confirmed, 15 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 6,663 confirmed, 731 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 78 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people? 32nd as of Feb. 2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

The three counties with the highest level of cases for their populations are Pickens and Greenville in the Upstate and Dillon County in the Pee Dee, according to DHEC.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County announced 142 new cases on Tuesday, while Berkeley counted 47 and Dorchester saw 38.

Hospitalizations

Of the 1,760 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 391 were in the ICU and 238 were using ventilators.

Long-term care facilities

There have been 17,345 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted living facilities: 10,762 residents and 6,583 staff workers, according to DHEC data. That's a 10 percent increase of cases in two weeks.

So far, 1,762 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 16 percent. Twenty-nine workers also have died. Together, they account for 27 percent of deaths in the state, the data released Wednesday shows.

Of the 685 facilities DHEC monitored, the virus has been found in 482. There are active outbreaks at 239 of them, an 11 percent increase in two weeks.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 338 facilities; 336 do not allow it; and 11 did not report.

What do the experts say?

During the weekly state Vaccine Advisory Committee Meeting, DHEC chief epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said she knows people are "frankly quite tired" of COVID-19, wearing masks and socially distancing.

"Now is not the time to relax the current prevention measures," she said. "And it's not just wearing the mask, but to wear the masks consistently, correctly."

Masks have to cover both the nose and mouth in order to be effective, Bell said.

She added the CDC hasn't weighed in on the practice of double-masking.