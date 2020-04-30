Demand for unemployment declining slightly as coronavirus pandemic drags on

The demand for unemployment in South Carolina is not as high as it was two weeks ago, but tens of thousands of people continue to sign up for jobless benefits amid the pandemic.
More than 65,000 South Carolinians filed a new application for unemployment last week. That brings the total number of claims in the state over the past month and a half to more than 406,000.
In a release on Thursday, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce noted that it was the second week in a row that initial unemployment claims declined in the state. But the 65,000 claims from last week still represent 32 times the number of applications the state's workforce agency received in February.
"While this apparent trend is good news, the fact remains that we have a record number of unemployed people," Dan Ellzey, the DEW's director, said in a press release. "We want everyone to know that we are doing everything we can to simplify the system and help people successfully navigate the claims process."
Gov. Henry McMaster began rolling back some of the public health restrictions he put in place to combat the virus last week. He started by allowing some retail stores to reopen throughout the state.
But many other businesses across the state remain closed at the moment, leaving thousands of workers reliant on the unemployment system.
In March, federal lawmakers expanded unemployment eligibility across the country and increased the amount of money dislocated workers could receive each week by $600.
DEW announced Thursday that the agency disbursed more than $585 million to unemployed workers in South Carolina in recent weeks. Some of that money came out of the state's unemployment insurance trust fund, and the rest was provided through the emergency spending from the federal government.
But with such an unprecedented surge in unemployment, a large number of people continue to struggle to get their unemployment applications submitted and approved.
Federal data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that just over 239,000 people in South Carolina were receiving unemployment benefits last week. Yet, more than 341,000 people applied in the five weeks leading up to that.
To try to address its overrun phone lines, DEW has dramatically expanded the staffing at its call centers from 49 to 450 people. It has also expanded the hours its call centers are operating.
While we think we are making progress in the handling of claims, we want everyone to know that we are doing everything in our power to assist people in obtaining benefits and are preparing to help people find jobs when the economy turns around,” Ellzey said in the statement.