Demand for electricity in SC drops during pandemic and economic slowdown

Electricity usage in South Carolina dropped significantly last month, as restaurants, retailers and manufacturers temporarily closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Santee Cooper and Dominion Energy, two of South Carolina's largest power providers, said the overall demand for electricity in their service territories shrank by 8 percent and 9 percent, respectively, in April.

Duke Energy, South Carolina's other major electric utility, declined to specify how much electricity usage declined among its roughly 924,000 ratepayers in the Upstate and the Pee Dee. That information will be released during an earnings call next week.

But officials with Duke, which is based in North Carolina, suggested they were witnessing some of the same trends as the other utilities in South Carolina.

"We’ve generally seen daily peak demands reduced due to COVID-19 impacts but also because of milder weather," said Ryan Mosier, Duke's spokesman. "The increased residential use from people working from home hasn’t made up for the loss in load usually required by the many businesses that have closed."

"Nobody knows what the economic implications are going to be — short term, long term, how deep, etc.," Mark Bonsall, Santee Cooper's CEO, said during the utility's board meeting last month. "But I can tell you there has been a severe contraction in the Myrtle Beach area — between schools, hotels, restaurants. It's a tourism-based economy."

Santee Cooper, which is based in Moncks Corner, supplies power to roughly 183,000 customers mostly in Horry and Georgetown counties.

Mollie Gore, a spokeswoman for Santee Cooper, said electricity demand from the utility's industrial customers was cut by 5 percent compared to the year before. And Santee Cooper, South Carolina's state-run utility, estimates the drop among commercial customers could be as high as 15 percent, she said.

The leaders of Virginia-based Dominion Energy, the new owner of South Carolina Electric & Gas, told investment analysts on Tuesday they were dealing with some of the same things.

Ten of the Dominion's 30 largest industrial customers in South Carolina temporarily idled their plants in April either as a result of supply chain problems or to help stop the spread of the virus in their factories.

Jim Chapman, Dominion's chief financial officer, said that dip in manufacturing contributed heavily to the 9.6 percent decline in electricity sales in South Carolina in April.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

All of Dominion's major manufacturing customers are planning to restart operations soon, Chapman said. But he emphasized that overall electricity demand in Dominion's territory, which covers areas around Columbia, Orangeburg, Charleston and Beaufort, could take longer to bounce back.

"The future is difficult to predict, but we currently expect that load trends will gradually rebound through the late summer," Chapman said.

"We are not expecting an immediate snap back," he added.

As the state began to lock down due the coronavirus, utilities throughout South Carolina implemented policies to ensure people's power wouldn't be cut off if they didn't pay their bill during the pandemic.

But, as McMaster begins to lift the emergency orders, the utilities are going to need to figure out what to do with all of the customers who fell behind.

Dominion, according to Chapman, has only seen "modest increases" in the number of people defaulting on their monthly electricity bills. But the utility, which has roughly 722,000 customers in South Carolina, will soon be contacting those ratepayers to try to get them to catch up with their missed payments, he said.

"We will work carefully with our customers over the coming months to provide options and tools to maintain service and assist them in returning accounts to current," Chapman said.

While that happens, the utilities are also looking for ways to cut expenses. Both Dominion and Santee Cooper announced efforts to implement cost-saving measures in recent weeks.

Bonsall, Santee Cooper's CEO, said the public utility expects to see its revenues drop by millions of dollars. And if demand remains low, he said, his team will need to rethink the long term energy plan for the utility.

Dominion's executives said they were exploring cuts to business travel, office supplies and fuel expenses, as well as a potential hiring freeze. Those cuts are meant to ensure returns to the company's investors remained stable.

Dominion's lawyers will also be filing a regulatory case in August, asking South Carolina's utility regulators to adjust the rates for its customers in the state.