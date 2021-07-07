Delta variant could quickly spread in SC because of large unvaccinated population

State health officials are concerned that the COVID-19 Delta variant will continue to spread quickly in South Carolina because of the large unvaccinated population.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting 10 identified cases of the Delta variant in the state, although more are likely present.

This variant is more transmissible than other strains of the virus and carries a greater chance of severe disease, DHEC said.

Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist, said more than half of the new confirmed coronavirus cases in the nation have been the Delta variant.

"The best thing you can do to protect yourself from the Delta variant is to make sure you're fully vaccinated," Kelly said. "Encourage your friends and family to get the shot as well."

Studies continue to show that the three COVID-19 vaccines approved in the United States are successful in preventing severe illness with the Delta variant, Kelly said.

As of July 7, nearly 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been received by South Carolina residents.

DHEC recently analyzed the vaccination status of the new reported COVID-19 cases in South Carolina from June 1-14. Of the 1,635 cases reported during that period, 94 percent were among people who were not fully vaccinated.

Ninety-two of the reported cases during that period required hospitalization. And of the individuals who were hospitalized, 90.2 percent were not vaccinated.

Kelly said the "most sobering data point" was that during the two-week period, each of the 11 reported deaths for which the agency knew the individual's vaccine status were among people who were not fully vaccinated against the virus.

"I can't think of a more impactful point to make that would encourage someone to get vaccinated, to receive their shots right away," Kelly said.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 101 confirmed, 44 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 493,799 confirmed, 104,430 probable.

Percent positive: 5.6 percent.

New deaths reported: 2 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,660 confirmed, 1,183 probable.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65.4 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 48.8 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Berkeley County (9), Charleston County (14) and Horry County (11) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 14 new cases on July 7, while Berkeley County had 9 and Dorchester County had 2.

Deaths

One of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed July 7 was an individual age 35 to 64. One was a patient age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 127 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 7, 35 were in the ICU and 14 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Kelly said South Carolina is close to having 50 percent of its eligible population receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Other states with low vaccination rates, like Missouri, Arkansas and Florida, have seen COVID-19 outbreaks and a resurgence in cases, therefore allowing the Delta variant to get a strong foothold.

"Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic," Kelly said. "We need more of our population vaccinated if we want to beat this once and for all."

In South Carolina, individuals ages 12 and older are eligible for a vaccine. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are being administrated across the state. Go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find a nearby vaccination location.