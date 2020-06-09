'Definitely different.' Berkeley County schools return to sports with coronavirus guidelines

Dennie McDaniel woke up early for work on Monday, excited to get out of bed at 5 a.m.

"It was like Christmas morning all over again," he said.

The reason for McDaniel's joy? The football coach at Stratford High School was going to finally be with his players again.

"Our first group was coming in at 8:30 a.m., and I was here at school at 5:45 a.m. ready for them," McDaniel said Tuesday. "It was exciting to have the kids back and be around them again."

McDaniel and his players, just like coaches and high school athletes all across the state, have been apart since the coronavirus pandemic shut down high school sports in mid-March. Spring sports were canceled and all sports activities halted due to the virus, which has taken more than 540 lives in the state with almost 15,000 people testing positive.

Guidelines issued by the S.C. High School League left it up to individual school districts to decide when coaches and players could return to sports workouts, and Berkeley County schools started on Monday. Dorchester District 2 schools are set to start sports workouts on June 15, while Charleston County has not announced a start date.

The coronavirus guidelines call for social distancing, face masks, temperature checks and sanitation measures, and coaches and players at Stratford and Hanahan high schools were doing their best Tuesday to follow those guidelines.

At Stratford, McDaniel wore a mask and gloves as he checked temperatures before players could work out. Coaches moved much of the weight-room equipment outdoors, and players exercised in groups of eight, with about six feet between each player.

"It's definitely a whole new world for us," McDaniel said. "But I think the High School League came up with a smart plan for everybody, and our district did a great job adjusting some guidelines. Our No. 1 concern is just to make sure that everybody is safe, and it's great to have the kids back around each other and around us."

With players largely on their own over the last couple of months, they reported back in a wide range of physical conditioning. Stratford senior linebacker Mason Lord said he did his best to stay in shape during the layoff.

"One of my good friends has a home gym, and I've been working out there and trying to run when I can," he said. "It's been hard, but I've tried to stay dedicated and motivated to have a good senior year."

Both McDaniel and new Hanahan coach Art Craig said they have not had to send a player home with a high temperature as of yet.

"Everybody's been great so far, and they've had their waivers turned in and all the proper paperwork," McDaniel said. "They all come through me, I'm the one that screens them. I'm the only one that does that and we keep them in pods of eight. The district said you could have 10 in a group, but we went with eight players and two coaches. That way, if a coach can't be here one day, there's another one for that pod."

At Hanahan, Craig had players working out on several different fields, including the baseball and softball fields.

"It's definitely different," said Craig, who came to Hanahan after 19 seasons at Timberland. "Our coaches did an outstanding job of setting this up for our kids. But with the circumstances we've been dealt, I think our kids are dealing with it pretty good, and so are our coaches.

"In the long run, you want to keep people safe. You can't worry as much about winning football games as you do about keeping people safe, and that's the main issue."

Craig said he's had about 50 players turn out for workouts on Monday and Tuesday.

"We've got one coach with a group of nine kids for this whole phase one period," he said. "That way, the coach doesn't have to interact with a bunch of different groups. We had some kids show up without their paperwork and had to send them home. It's about crossing your T's and dotting your I's and letting parents know, we're not going to compromise the rules just to get kids in shape and get to the next phase.

"We're going to do it the right way, and we want the parents to know we're doing it like we are supposed to."

For McDaniel, one of the most difficult parts of the guidelines is social distancing: No hugs, no high fives, no slaps on the back.

"That kills me more than anything," he said. "I"m a hugger and a high-fiver. I'm just fist-bumping them as they go by, and do the best we can. But each kid has talked about how much they've missed it, being around their friends and being part of a team."