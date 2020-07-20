Days after clash with public schools, McMaster in Greenville touts private school grants

GREENVILLE – Less than a week after he drew harsh push back from Greenville school officials with a speech saying public school districts across the state should open for in-person classes this fall five days a week, Gov. Henry McMaster was in town to promote a COVID-19 education initiative.

This one was in support of private schools: he wants to designate money from the state’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act fund to support tuition for low-income students from families affected by the virus to attend private schools.

McMaster announced Monday that his administration would give a total of $32 million in tuition grants to South Carolina families attending the state’s private schools. He made the announcement at Hampton Park Christian School in Greenville.

Asked if his visit Monday was in response to the dust-up last week with public schools, the governor said that tuition grants have been years in the making and that this event had already been scheduled. He said he was in Greenville because it is “beautiful” and “because we were invited.”

The money for private schools comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress earlier this year. South Carolina received a total of $1.2 billion.

It is a one-time infusion of cash into a political idea – “school choice” tuition grants for private schools – that has been around for years. The governor said he hoped the state’s Legislature would watch what happens this year and, next year’s budget permitting, consider continuing the program.

“We don’t know what we will have in the future,” McMaster said.

The governor said Monday that the money to private schools would be in the form of tuition grants capped at $6,500 to South Carolina families whose incomes are at 300% or less of federal poverty guidelines. He said the first 2,500 grants would be first come, first served.

McMaster’s plan will immediately benefit up to 5,000 student at all grade levels, whereas the legislative voucher proposal that failed last spring would have benefited just 2,000 from Kindergarten through eighth grade. That proposal, had it gained traction, would have been expanded annually to eventually include 10,000 kids at all grade levels.

He said private schools would not be required to be open five days a week if they take the money. He also said the state will not be stipulating any safety requirements, instead leaving those in the hands of local officials.

The program amount of $32 million closely aligns with the estimated $33.6 million hit that private schools have estimated they will take in the 2020-2021 school year from tuition losses, according to a presentation in late April from the Catholic Diocese’s lobbyist to the governor’s accelerateSC task force on education.

The individual tuition grants – capped at $6,500 – also closely align with a proposed voucher bill last spring that would have provided up to $6,600 per child for private school expenses. That bill never got far because of the state’s abbreviated legislative session amid the coronavirus outbreak. It had also failed to gain widespread support by March.

Schools that want to participate will be able to start signing up today, Greenville Rep. Jason Elliott told The Post and Courier, and families will be able to apply for tuition grants starting within the next couple of weeks.

The governor said private schools that received forgivable Paycheck Protection Plan loans from the federal government would also be eligible.

“This is something these legislators have been promising for a number of years,” McMaster said of the tuition grants.

The governor stood on a stage with about 30 people – supportive lawmakers, Ellen Weaver of the pro-voucher Palmetto Promise Institute, representatives of three private schools in the region and a pair of families.

Natalie Hudson was there with her husband and three sons who attend St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Anderson.

“We are working two jobs, sometimes more, to keep them there,” she said.

State Rep. Leola Robinson-Simpson, a Greenville Democrat, also attended the governor’s Monday press conference and said she supported the program.

“We as a people have to be for everything,” Robinson-Simpson said. “Everywhere there’s money, we need to be there.”

Rep. Garry Smith of Greenville said working parents need clarity about whether schools will be open for them, and he cited his daughter, a mother of four who works in healthcare in Florida. Smith said his wife spent a month in Florida helping to look after the kids when the coronavirus hit.

“We’ve got to give these families an option,” he said, adding that he feels the back-to-school plan pitched by Greenville County Schools is overly complicated.

Greenville County Schools, the state’s largest school district with more than 77,000 students, has developed a hybrid plan with virtual and in-person options that reduce the number of days of in-person classes when the presence of COVID-19 in the community is high.

Seanna Adcox and Conor Hughes contributed to this story.