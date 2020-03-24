Dawn Staley, former Gamecocks will have to wait for Olympic basketball dreams

COLUMBIA — The decision was expected, so Tuesday’s official announcement was no surprise. The 32nd Olympic Games were scheduled to start on July 24 and with all the unknowns involving the coronavirus and its impact on the world, there was simply no way thousands of international athletes could converge on Tokyo and not be concerned for their health.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, who was about to make her Olympic debut as Team USA’s head coach, said a month ago that she figured she wasn’t going to be heading to Japan. It’s frustrating, disappointing … and the right thing to do.

“That’s tough, because you work extremely hard, all of them,” Staley said. “There’s probably over 10,000 Olympic athletes with the teams and individuals that will be robbed of an opportunity because of coronavirus.”

The International Olympic Committee didn’t set a date but said it would be close to a year until the Games, still to be called the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, could be held. “In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the (World Health Organization) today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” the IOC said in a statement Tuesday.

Staley helped lead Team USA to five of their six straight gold medals, two as an assistant coach and three as a player. After assisting head coach Geno Auriemma in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, she was elevated to head coach.

Team USA had already qualified for Tokyo by winning the gold in the 2018 FIBA World Cup, but Staley was going to finalize her 12-player roster with an exhibition schedule this summer. Those plans are indefinitely scuttled, and it may severely affect her roster pool by the time she can start planning for 2021, if that’s when the Olympics will be held.

Former USC star A’ja Wilson was on the 2018 team and expected to make the final cut for 2020. Gamecock alums Allisha Gray and Tiffany Mitchell were also in the pool.

There were also the cases of Team USA veterans Sue Bird, 39, and Diana Taurasi, who would have been 38 by the Games. The pair have each been on the last four Olympic teams and while they’ve said nothing about wanting to stop playing, at some point, the basketball has to stop bouncing.

“If that’s the case, that’s the case,” Staley said. “I don’t want to go if it’s prevalent over there. I picked up something in Rio that I’m just now getting over, so surely I don’t want the coronavirus.”

Staley was diagnosed with pericarditis, an inflammation of the thin sac covering the outside of the heart, after Rio. She thinks she picked up some kind of virus in Brazil that caused it, which had her coaching through chest pain during the Gamecocks' 2016-17 national championship season.

She’s fully recovered now, but the risk of another sickness had her wary but eager to lead Team USA to another gold medal. She and every other Olympic participant have no choice but to wait.