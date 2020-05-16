Darlington is opening act for coronavirus sports world: 'We have to get this right'

DARLINGTON — Jimmy Jolly was swapping pit stop stories this week as he applied fresh white paint to iconic black asphalt. Just as he has done on the maintenance crew at Darlington Raceway for 25 years.

“I started when I was 14,” Jolly said upon interruption from a stranger riding shotgun in a Toyota SUV taking a slow spin around what is known as "The Track Too Tough To Tame."

This race week prep was unlike any of those others. James Clark, making compliance checks on a protective wall entering Turn 3, didn’t even know there would be a nationally televised, 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday (3:30 p.m. on Fox) until three weeks ago. The entire Darlington office staff was working from home when NASCAR on April 30 announced it would resume its coronavirus-delayed schedule starting with The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington.

But stranger than restarting major American sports atop a former cotton field 10 miles northwest of Florence, of all places, is the sustained silence. The typical scene since 1950 during the days leading up to a big race at one of NASCAR’s most cherished superspeedways includes traffic-clogged roads into this little town (population approximately 6,000) until the 25-acre infield inside the track and all parking lots outside are blanketed with campers, RVs, motorhomes and tents. It's an influx of about 60,000 people.

“Usually,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said, “there are so many fans camped out here you can’t see a blade of grass in our infield.”

No fans are allowed on Sunday, or for any of the three races in four days at Darlington, including a NASCAR Xfinity Series race Tuesday night and a slightly shorter Cup Series race Wednesday night.

Gentlemen, start your engines and let the social distancing sports experiment begin, the first significant live action since America shut down and American sports fans began settling for reruns and documentaries. This Darlington contribution comes full of coronavirus safety measures hatched by NASCAR in consultation with health experts and approved by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

“It’s really exciting for the whole community,” said John Isgett, a 51-year-old Charleston native who owns three automobile dealerships in Darlington County, including Raceway Ford & Chevrolet. “Even though we’re not going to have the fan base here, just the fact that we’re uniting the whole sports community. For us to bring sports back speaks volumes for Darlington history.”

NASCAR and Fox executives expect drop-in viewers from a sports-starved nation to join die-hard race fans in watching at least a little bit of live competition.

It’s an honor for Darlington Raceway, Tharp said.

“But also a big responsibility,” he added. “Because we have to get this right. And we will get this right. But we’re in uncharted waters putting on sporting events without fans.”

Tests, masks, healing

“Safety” is an oddly placed buzzword leading up to a Sunday in which high-tech machines will roar 180 mph around a 1.366-mile, egg-shaped track that includes enough banking in the turns to intimidate mountain goats.

Drivers forced to zip aside the edge of the track routinely leave a “Darlington stripe” on its white walls.

But there have always been stark contrasts here, amid the new fields of cotton and soybeans and old tobacco barns, and in the lyrics of Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 song titled Darlington County.

“Drivin’ out of Darlington County, I seen the glory of the comin’ of the Lord/Drivin’ out of Darlington County, seen Wayne handcuffed to the bumper of a state trooper’s Ford”

Such a shame that owners of RVs and motorhomes who are fans of high-mileage race cars won’t get to pump the $1.42 gas available at the Darlington Walmart.

The race's Real Heroes title honors front-line health care workers. NASCAR picked Darlington to pick up a schedule interrupted since Joey Logano beat Kevin Harvick to win the Phoenix race on March 8 because of its proximity to the garages just north of Charlotte that serve as headquarters for race teams.

It’s a day trip, and when drivers arrive Sunday the safety procedures start:

• Drivers and team members will be tested for the coronavirus entering the track. There will be random temperature checks throughout the race.

• No practice laps.

“NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer.

• Only 16 people per race team and all must wear cloth masks.

• Social distancing will be enforced in garages and among spotters on top of the press box.

• Drivers can park motorhomes in the infield but they must be spread well apart.

All of which is fine with a longtime Darlington resident and veteran NASCAR enthusiast who knows a little bit about human safety.

“We’re going to help the country heal,” said J. Todd Hardee, the Darlington County coroner for the past two decades.

Hardee, 57, has seen 31 consecutive Darlington races.

“NASCAR has always been fan-friendly and that’s what they’re doing now,” he said. “They’ll go ahead and run the race, but they’re not going to risk anything happening to their fans. Which I think is pretty cool.”

‘The right direction’

Darlington Raceway is just past the Darlington city limit sign — “Home of ORLANDO HUDSON” — on the Harry Byrd Highway, which blends into the Bobo Newsom Highway outside of town. Hudson, along with the late Byrd and Newsom, all played Major League Baseball.

Darlington, however, is better known for NASCAR legends such as Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon, plus South Carolina natives David Pearson and Cale Yarborough.

Race cars are what this town is all about, inside and out. Darlington school kids traditionally weren’t counted absent for sneaking off to the track to catch qualifying runs during the week. Only chicken wire separated wide-eyed boys from their heroes on the straightaways.

Timmy Huntley, owner of two FasTrack convenience stores in Darlington and two more in Florence, has heard many versions of Yarborough’s car going over the wall after a collision with Sam McQuagg in 1965.

“Scary,” said Huntley, 58. “But everybody was laughing about it after Cale walked away from it.”

Pearson won a record 10 times here. “The Wrigley Field of NASCAR” is as well known for its Southern 500 roots as for infield frivolity.

The clang of beer cans piling up, modest concession stands, portable bathrooms, plywood platforms on top of motorhomes, cornhole competition and accents. Not just Southern, ma'am. From all over the place.

Maine.

Liverpool.

Tokyo.

“People like coming here,” said Darlington County Council Chairman Bobby Hudson. “They have a good time.”

As Florence’s Rodney Anderson knows, a weekend in the Darlington infield is a test of endurance.

“But some of the nicest folks and best food you will ever find,” Anderson said while waiting to grab lunch at the Dairy Bar across from the Piggly Wiggly on Pearl Street.

Anderson’s favorite Darlington race?

“Jeff Gordon beating Jeff Burton (to win a $1 million bonus at the 1997 Southern 500),” he said. “That’s easy, though a lot of people hated Jeff Gordon.”

There are no lines outside the Gate 3 ticket booth this week. No need to staff the security booth outside usually bustling Gate 6.

The track is as quiet as the shuttered businesses in the town square that surrounds the Darlington County Courthouse.

No fans at the Sunday race means no $50 million economic impact for South Carolina and no $470,000 in tax revenue for Darlington County.

But fans or not, Huntley thinks “it’s awesome” that Darlington gets three races in four days.

“It’s getting back into the swing of things,” he said. “Everybody’s ready to get back to life as normal. I don’t know if we’ll get there or not, but this is a step in the right direction.”

Darlington still has its Labor Day weekend race on the NASCAR calendar, by which time NASCAR hopes to allow some number of fans inside the raceway with a 47,000 capacity. Meanwhile, Tharp and his staff are challenged to trade their selling and marketing pitches for health and safety compliance duty. The number of race day staff and volunteers is cut from approximately 800 to fewer than 200, Tharp said, including fire and law enforcement people.

“This race is going to look different,” Tharp said. “But it’s going to look cool because we’re going to have live racing. We won’t have the fans; the country isn’t ready for that. But this is a good first step and, man, to be able to do it in Darlington, South Carolina, is really kind of cool.”

Without qualifying or practice laps, Tharp predicts some intriguing action early as drivers attempt to get a quick feel for the track.

Huntley has a Sunday prediction of his own for Darlington. He thinks a lot of residents will find their way over to the raceway and drive around, just trying to hear the roar and get a glimpse.