Daily Digest (from home): Slice your salad grapes in half, says James Island home chef

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as "man-on-the-street" interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they're stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we're shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Liz Coggins lives in James Island.

I've been doing baked oatmeal that I make on Sundays. It's got like two bananas mashed in it, and a bunch of spices: orange peel, like cardamom and stuff like that. I have a slice of that every morning. It's like a bar, almost. And then I do a little nut butter with maple syrup on top of it. I prefer almond nut butter. Real maple syrup.

I have Lowcountry Coffee Roasters' medium roast. I grind that and do it in a French press. Two cups.

No snacks before lunch that I can remember. For lunch I had a savory mushroom soup, it's kind of like a Hungarian mushroom soup but with sour cream. I got that from Melissa Clark's new book, "Dinner in French." Also, if you want to add this, I got that book because Blue Bicycle (Books) delivered it to me.

I got the mushrooms from Publix: white, baby bella, and I rehydrated some dried porcini. I did make Mark Bittman's no-knead bread, so I had a slice of that. Nothing to drink with lunch; I'm just strictly water and coffee throughout the day.

For a snack, I did jalapeño cheese spread, with the bread again. I made the spread. Most of these recipes are from "Dinner in French" because I'm part of an online cookbook club. So I'm making a lot of stuff from it.

It's very similar to Boursin, which I guess is how they make it there? I don't know. You're supposed to take a lot of odds and ends of cheese that you have, and you blend it with white wine and butter, and this one was a jalapeño variation, so it had jalapeños.

Also it had a little tequila in it, and cilantro. Two tablespoons of tequila. You can have more on the side if you want.

For dinner I did a simple salad with grapes, spinach, shallot vinaigrette and that was it. The salad was a little sad but that's OK. You have to slice the grapes in half, and you can't stab them with your fork and you can't taste it. It's not as juicy. Just water with dinner.

I did have two little amaro glasses of High Wire amaro with a little bit of fresh orange juice. I also had some flourless chocolate cookies from the New York Times Cooking app. I'm trying!