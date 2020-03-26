You are the owner of this article.
top story

Daily Digest (from home): In North Charleston, chicken salad 'all day, every day'

  • Updated
Alyssa Russell
Alyssa Russell is making batch meals so she doesn't have to go to the grocery store as often. Provided

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as "man-on-the-street" interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they're stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we're shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style. 

Alyssa Russell lives in North Charleston.

I ate an avocado toast with a fried egg on top, plus sriracha. And I had water, and coffee. The coffee was from Charleston Coffee Roasters, It was buy-one, get-one at (Harris) Teeter. It's pretty good. I'm such a one-cup person, sometimes I don't even have that.

Lunch was chicken salad in a pita. We made a big batch of chicken salad. That's all day, every day this week. We make it with rotisserie chicken, grapes, celery, pecans and I think craisins. I think grapes are absolutely necessary, I like them in there. I want that sweetness. No snack with the pita, just more grapes. 

In the afternoon I had a snack. I cut up some cheddar cheese and we had some charcuterie meat. I don't know what it was/I don't have the wrapper any more.

Before dinner, we went out to the pool. It was pretty empty; you could definitely keep your social distance from everybody. There were like 15 other people there. I had like three White Claws. I had a black cherry and mango (flavors.) I like black cherry, like most people.

Then it was dinner. We had some leftover shrimp poppers we got from LoLa the night before. Then we made baked ziti. We made a big baked ziti; we're very into batch meals this week. We're trying to stay away from the grocery store as much as possible. 

We had some leftover Syrah with dinner that we got from Stems & Skins the night before. 

Reach Dave Infante at 843-937-5320. Follow him on Twitter @dinfontay.

