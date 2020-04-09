Daily Digest (from home): In Ladson, chef and blogger reveals 'best noodle for soup ever'

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as "man-on-the-street" interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they're stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we're shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Reina Gascon-Lopez lives in Ladson.

I had a breakfast burrito with some leftovers. I had a large flour tortilla that I toasted up, then I filled it with some leftover rice and beans from the night before, a scrambled egg and an avocado. I use Valentina hot sauce, it's my favorite.

For coffee, I drink Puerto Rican coffee. So I made that on the stove with my little espresso maker. And I drink it with brown sugar and oat milk.

I found some really good plantain chips the other day at Food Lion that I wanted to try, so I snacked on those yesterday. They're really good. They're like garlic flavored.

Food Lion is super underrated. Everybody forgets about Food Lion, which is kind of ideal when you're hunting down food.

I'm still getting into the habit of waking up relatively early now that I'm not working. I used to work night shifts and dinner shifts at Peninsula Grill, so any (time) in the morning I'd usually be still asleep because I'm working at night.

I actually wasn't scheduled for the day that they decided to like actually shut things down for real (due to COVID-19.) But I do know that they gave a lot of (unused food) to my coworkers. Anybody who needed anything, they just went home with it, which was really nice.

I didn't really have anything for lunch. It was honestly like a pretty solid burrito, so I didn't really even eat much of a lunch because of it. I was still kind of full. But I made some soup for my roommate, this chicken meatball soup. It's super good.

I usually just drink water throughout the day. And I've been drinking Pedialyte and coconut water just to stay hydrated. I usually drink Pedialyte like once a week because working on the line I feel hot and I'm always thirsty.

Pedialyte is good for fluid loss, and hangovers, (although) I don't really drink much. It does the job whenever I'm like super thirsty and I feel like water just isn't cutting it.

For dinner I actually had some of the soup that I made. It was just a big bowl of soup, and it already had the noodles in it, so we just ate that. I used ditalini noodles. They're so good and everybody like doesn't like what kind of noodle is that? And I'm like, "Uh... the best noodle for soup ever? You get a proper noodle to soup ratio."

I had some nice white wine with it, too.

I'm not really big on dessert. My roommate is a baker so there is usually something sweet in the pantry. She's baking less because she was actually baking for parties and like clients and stuff, and that's kind of died down a bit too (due to the pandemic). The last thing she made was a really nice birthday cake.