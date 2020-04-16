Daily Digest (from home): homemade kombucha, sous-vide'd pork loin for this Charlestonian

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as "man-on-the-street" interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they're stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we're shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Stephen Rosenberg lives in downtown Charleston.

My day starts early with a shot of fresh-squeezed orange juice. A lot of brands claim fresh-squeezed, but the good stuff is in the jugs by the produce department, not the big brand stuff near the milk.

It feels a bit indulgent but that's kind of the idea, and I drink so little. Just a refreshing sip along with a cup of coffee to raise my blood sugar and caffeinate a bit to shake off the effects of the ill-conceived bourbon nightcap that "night guy" drank the prior evening.

Hopefully, by 11 a.m., I've done some sort of exercise and haven't just read junk news while despairingly shoveling down a pint of Off Track's impossibly delicious mint chocolate chip ice cream. I had never realized until I tried it that the "mint" flavor associated with "classic" mint chocolate chip was not actually mint flavor at all. It was a big moment for me.

At this point mid-morning, I brewed some more coffee. (I use Charleston Roaster's Classic Blend as a treat on the weekends, whatever those are anymore.) I snacked on a bite or two of smoked trout or salmon and a few mixed nuts.

Lunch for me is usually whatever my wife didn't finish at dinner the prior evening combined with whatever vegetable scraps I find in the fridge. I invariably hungrily turn this into a "stir fry" by adding in chili crisp (miracle condiment), some homemade kimchi, rice if we have any, and a fried egg.

I'm not sure what my wife eats for lunch, but whatever it is it's always annoyingly sensible and probably includes Greek yogurt.

After a hopefully long dog walk if Bella (a Cavalier King Charles spaniel) is cooperating, I'm starting to get hungry again around 4 p.m. and looking for a snack. I really like Jack's Organic Cantina Salsa available at Costco because it isn't full of sugar, or maybe I'll go for a small avocado with salt and pepper and wash it down with a homemade bottle of kombucha.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

I started making kombucha for my wife when I realized how much money we'd spend at the store if she drank it every day.

My favorite snack though is a "meat stick" from the famous Brandon Meat Market in Wisconsin near where my wife grew up. Every summer, when we visit her hometown, I'll buy a ton fresh and freeze them at home. Getting through airport security with a carry-on full of what looks cartoonishly similar to bundled sticks of dynamite is always a hassle, but way worth it.

Plus, we usually fly out of Milwaukee. They're used to seeing lots of meats and cheeses. (These are the same people that put up the dryly hilarious "Recombobulation Zone" signs in the area just past security.)

We eat dinner pretty late, particularly during tax season, because my wife is a CPA. Dinner always follows the aforementioned gin martini. I can't stand watered-down warm martinis so I keep my gin in the freezer and shake with ice. I know it's done when I have second-degree freezer burns from the shaker.

Last night, we "celebrated" the sort-of-but-not-really end of tax season. Shout out to goat.sheep.cow for putting together an amazing assortment of cheeses for pickup after talking with us over the phone about our tastes.

(Sample request: "nothing with a smell that reminds my wife of growing up on a farm.")

We also had a really great dinner. I've been cooking a lot of comfort food like eggplant parm and pasta salad, but yesterday Storey Farms delivered a bag of assorted meats, eggs, and veggies, including a beautiful bunch of fresh collard greens. I also discovered a gorgeous boneless pork loin roast.

I sous vide'd it with salt and pepper at 137 degrees Fahrenheit for three and a half hours, rubbed it with smoked paprika, and finished on the grill. I served with marinated beets, applesauce, and the collards stewed with a smoked turkey neck I found in the freezer and topped with Texas Pete pepper sauce, which is key. We drank Bota Box red Cab.

At that point, in good spirits after a long day and a vintage episode of Seinfeld, it was time for another ill-conceived nightcap and bed, to get ready to start over a new day without really being clear on what day it actually is.