Daily Digest (from home): For this downtown Charlestonian in isolation, local eats rule

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as "man-on-the-street" interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they're stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we're shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Susan Wigley lives in downtown Charleston.

My husband, Jim, made a late-ish breakfast: scrambled local eggs, home fries, spicy sausage from Wishbone Farms and some sunflower seed toast. I drank minty green tea.

Midday, I had a leftover piece of toast from breakfast with almond butter and honey, and made myself a cup of coffee with my AeroPress. It wasn’t as good as a cappuccino from Kudu, but I have some of their Springbok Finca del Diamante beans, so it was decent. I do miss seeing my favorite baristas.

We were tired of eating leftovers from the big batch of Country Captain I made to share with older neighbors, so I planned to cook for just the two of us. Since we sequestered ourselves, I’ve been setting a local food goal for myself everyday, which is to buy something from a local small food business that I can drive by and pick-up or have delivered.

Today I had two goals. I cleaned out a cooler to leave on the porch for my Lowcountry Street Grocery delivery and placed an order for fish with Abundant Seafood. They are delivering now, but I was too late to get on today’s run. So my big event of the day was to drive to their store with a cooler in the back of my car and pick up my fish.

I ordered golden tile to cook for supper and four swordfish steaks for the freezer. Got home, found my LSG order on my porch, put my fish on ice for dinner, sanitized both coolers, washed and put away produce.

I seared the tile in my iron skillet, made a quick white wine/lemon butter pan sauce and served it with roasted parsnips and a salad of arugula from a friend’s garden, radishes from LSG, apples and pecans.

Jim had a chocolate chip cookie (from his endless supply) and I had strawberries from my farm share. Drank a South African white wine with dinner and then through the sunset and on into the evening.