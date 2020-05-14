Daily Digest (from home): Downtown Charlestonian doctors up cheap pizza, pours fine wine

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as "man-on-the-street" interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they're stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we're shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Henry Arth lives in downtown Charleston.

I had oatmeal with strawberries and mascarpone, honey and pistachios. We get our coffee delivered, a subscription from Second State, so yesterday we had some Second State Gedeb Natural. No milk: black coffee done in a French press. I didn't have anything else for breakfast.

I did not snack, either. We were prepping food for a thing.

This is what I had for lunch. I had a fried Storey Farms egg, and we got from Jeremy (Storey) as well a bag of cabbage and collards. So we made cabbage the night before, to go with pierogies, so we did the cabbage with carrots and vinegar and bacon. We made it real dirty and stuff. It was really good actually. So we put the fried egg over that with some hot sauce that Lane (Becker) at babas (on cannon) made. It was a banana pepper hot sauce.

I probably drank water. I did not have a beer for lunch yesterday. We do soda water, the Food Lion basic seltzer water in the can. No flavor, original. That's what we do. My girlfriend can only drink soda water. Sometimes I'll get the tangerine La Croix sometimes. Really, it's like whatever they have at the Food Lion these days.

While I was making a bunch of collards, I had a few bites of smoked pork shank snacks. That reminds me, I should probably take my Lipitor today. I cut it up, and I was just eating some of the fattier bits, but I actually took that shank and braised it down so I could use it in the collards. After I braised it down it was very yummy and full of spice and salt. We cooked it in Coors Banquet beer.

I had too much coffee (in the morning), so I didn't have any more. Basically I just drank soda water, and then I was just on regular water. At 5 p.m. I jumped into a meeting, and I had a Lagunitas Lil' Sumpin (IPA).

This was a Zoom meeting, but audio only. I was covert drinking. I contributed to the meeting, I was not intoxicated at that point in the day.

Dinner was loser dinner. I didn't really cook so I made an arugula salad with a mustard vinaigrette, and carrots, tomatoes and green onions and stuff. Then I doctored up a Red Baron pizza, thin and crispy pepperoni. I added banana peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic and fresh basil from the garden.

I had much to drink with dinner. Basically, I made myself a tiki beverage. I have some Plantation overproof rum ... it was kind of like a Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, but not. I would not call it modern; I would say it had the elements of a Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, but also included mint, fresh ginger and Aperol.

We also opened up a magnum of Pierre Cotton Côte de Brouilly. That wine was delicious, by the way, really bright and juicy. It's everything you want from Beaujolais but just not super-serious.

For dessert I had a couple of the square Snickers bars. They were frozen. People who hate frozen candy bars are dumb. Some people think they're hurting their teeth.

My girlfriend hates frozen peanut M&Ms. She's like, "Why do you freeze them? I don't get it," and I'm like, "Because they're really good that way."