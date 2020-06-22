You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Daily Digest (from home): Breakfast for dinner a winner for this downtown Charlestonian

Erin Tidsworth
Buy Now

Erin Tidsworth went with breakfast for dinner and skipped the customary beer. Provided

 By Dave Infante dinfante@postandcourier.com

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as “man-on-the-street” interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they’re stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we’re shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Erin Tidsworth lives in downtown Charleston.

I had a bowl of crunchy Raisin Bran for breakfast. With almond milk, because I'm lactose intolerant. I've had oat milk before, yeah. I had it last week actually. It's good in cereal, but I like almond milk for my cooking recipes. Oat milk doesn't really combine well with (other ingredients.) No coffee, I'm not a coffee drinker.

No snacks between breakfast and lunch. For lunch, I had a PB and J sandwich. It was on whole wheat bread, with smooth peanut butter and orange marmalade. I also had some fresh blueberries from my parents' garden.

The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly.


Plus a package of the "to-go" Oreos? I don't know, they're mini. They come in a pack, there are usually maybe eight or ten. I haven't really gotten them before, until recently. But they were on sale at Harris Teeter. No wait, there are 12 packs in the box, and then each little packet has two miniature-sized Oreos in it. 

I have a slice of leftover Domino's Pizza. It was cheese, spinach and mushroom. That was a pre-dinner. That was a snack. 

Dinner was an omelet. Eggs, obviously, then mushrooms, peppers, fresh basil and fresh parsley. I usually have a beer with dinner, but that didn't quite feel right with breakfast-type food. 

Reach Dave Infante at 843-937-5320. Follow him on Twitter @dinfontay.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News