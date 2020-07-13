Daily Digest (from home): Big brunch fan in West Ashley settles for late-night fast food

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as “man-on-the-street” interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they’re stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we’re shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Tunde Swain lives in West Ashley.

First thing in the morning, I made a quiche. It was a bacon and white cheddar quiche. I don't know how to make things like quiche; I typically cook meat. But I had a pie (crust) and a lot of bacon at my house yesterday, so I decided to make a quiche.

I had a small little problem with it though. After it was done cooking, I like to have my food somewhat brown on the top, so I put it under the broiler for like, 15 seconds. I didn't think it would get that browned! But it was still all right, my family still liked it.

I typically try to start my morning with three drinks. I always want to drink water first thing in the morning. Then I try to get like a fruit smoothie, but I'm always gonna have coffee as well. The only one that I might miss is the fruit smoothie. I didn't have that yesterday.

I like my coffee dark with one or two sugars.

I didn't have anything before lunch. But I stopped over at DB's, which is a Philly cheesesteak eatery here in West Ashley, so I stopped to get that for my wife. She ate for lunch yesterday, I chose to get Blind Tiger. I love Blind Tiger's brunch. So even though I wasn't stopping to eat there, I still grabbed it to go since (my wife) works downtown. So I dropped her off and picked up my brunch from Blind Tiger.

Yesterday I had the breakfast sandwich: egg, cheese, and bacon on a croissant. With the breakfast sandwich I had their truffle fries. I'd be willing to bet Blind Tiger has the best truffle fries in the city.

I love brunch. Sunday is a special day for me and my friends and everybody. Me and my friends have a little (project) called Brunch Brothers, so we try to go to different brunch spots every Sunday to check out new spots. We're big on brunches.

I've eaten at over 50 brunch spots. I had a coworker telling me to write a book (about brunch.)

So with my brunch I had an apple juice from a gas station. I think it was Dole, I don't know. I stopped at the gas station to get my wife something to drink, because she asked for something real tasty. She normally likes to drink water and we typically drink a lot water. She said this time get her a juice. They didn't have too many tasty juices, so I got an apple juice and a sweet tea, hoping that she would choose the sweet tea, and she did. So it left me with apple juice.

And then, absolutely no snacks between then and dinner. My wife, she launched her business yesterday, so she got off of work around six o'clock. We went directly to doing everything that we had to do for her business. So we had a horrible dinner! Not horrible tasting, but we ended up being at Wendy's at 12:45 a.m.

I remember specifically, because I knew Wendy's closed at 1 a.m. So we were rushing the Wendy's and got the Wendy's around 12:45 a.m. I got a Dave's Double. I always get a Dave's Double. I usually get a tropical berry lemonade, but they didn't have any, so I ended up with a Sprite.

That was dinner. Remember, brunch was roughly two o'clock (in the afternoon). So we had Wendy's (for dinner), and then off to bed.