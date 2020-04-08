Dabo Swinney's Florida trip status unknown amid coronavirus stay-at-home order

CLEMSON — Two-time national championship winning Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney last week announced he "may" fly his family on a private plane for an Easter weekend getaway in Florida, but the status of the trip is unknown after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued a mandatory stay-at-home order Monday night to help the state battle the spread of the coronavirus.

Swinney told reporters about his possible plans for a trip via private plane to the family beach house at Boca Grande, Fla., during a Friday conference call. There was some pushback on social media, though much of that from fans of rival schools.

Swinney did not respond to an inquiry from The Post and Courier left Monday night.

"My understanding is that Clemson Athletics doesn't really track personal travel, which this would count as," a Clemson spokesperson told The Post and Courier. "Whatever Coach elects to do basically would be governed and the assumption would be it would need to be within whatever regulations are set in place in whatever locality he's in.

“If he opted to do any personal travel, it would have to be in accordance to those regulations."

McMaster on Monday issued the order, which went into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m. He called for people in South Carolina to stay inside for home or work unless "visiting family, exercising, or obtaining essential goods or services," with offenders facing a misdemeanor criminal charge that could result in up to 30 days in jail and/or a $100 fine for each day of violation.

South Carolina was one of the last states to issue such an order.

The Swinneys’ home in Boca Grande has been the subject of playful banter. Alabama coach Nick Saban and his family have a beach house nearby, and the two coaches had a running wager in which the loser of Clemson-Alabama national championship games buys the winner dinner for two at a popular Boca Grande restaurant.

While Alabama beat Clemson to win the 2015 national title, both of Clemson’s national championship wins under Swinney came against Alabama, his alma mater.