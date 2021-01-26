CVS and Walgreens say they are done with round one of vaccines in SC nursing homes

CVS Health and Walgreens, the two pharmacy chains entrusted with vaccinating the country's long-term care facility residents, say they have completed the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations in nursing homes in South Carolina and nationwide.

Both CVS and Walgreens said they reached the milestone on Monday. Together, the companies have given roughly 39,000 doses in South Carolina. About half have been given each in nursing homes and assisted living communities.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control says it set aside 203,400 doses of the Moderna-manufactured coronavirus vaccine just for long-term care residents and staff. A DHEC spokeswoman said this approach ensures every resident and staff member of these facilities will have both doses of the vaccine available to them.

It's also a likely overshot, she said, given it is hard to estimate the population in long-term care facilities. The state public health agency says it has a limited role in the program to vaccinate staff and residents, beyond allocating vaccine doses to it.

"While the ... federal program has not moved as quickly as we anticipated, Walgreens and CVS have continued to be great allies in the state’s fight against COVID-19," the DHEC spokeswoman said. "DHEC will continue to monitor to ensure that South Carolina receives every dose of vaccine allocated to the state."

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Both companies say they have scheduled more vaccination clinics in South Carolina this week.

While the state's nursing homes should now be done with their first doses, some assisted living facilities remain. Walgreens still needs to complete about two dozen clinics, and CVS says it is also nearly done with the first round in the retirement communities.

Walgreens and CVS each announced early this week they aim to be done with first doses of the vaccine in assisted living facilities by mid-February. According to data CVS and Walgreens share each day, the two pharmacies are responsible for vaccinating people at 176 nursing homes and 721 assisted-living facilities in South Carolina, with CVS taking on the majority in the Palmetto State.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 outbreaks at the state's long-term care facilities continue in full force. Of the 685 facilities DHEC monitors, 235 are reporting active outbreaks — an increase of 10 percent in the past two weeks. Ongoing spread of the virus has stymied efforts to vaccinate in long-term care facilities in some cases, according to DHEC.

Once South Carolina moves through its first phases of vaccination reserved for essential health workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, and people 70 and older, the majority of the public will be able to find a dose at their local retail pharmacy.