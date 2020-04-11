Cunningham: Gov. McMaster, state leaders should delay SC's June primaries

This week, Americans across the nation were stunned as photos emerged of Wisconsin voters standing in long lines to cast their ballot, wearing masks and any protective equipment they could find. One particularly haunting photo showed two men in masks in front of a long line of people holding a crudely made sign that claimed, “this is ridiculous.” It was.
No one should have to make the choice between staying home and participating in our democracy. Forcing people to stand in long lines and tight quarters — putting their families and themselves in harm’s way — to exercise their right to vote before we know it is safe is unconscionable. It also directly contradicts the advice given to us by medical experts, national leaders and even our own governor to stay home and stay safe. We cannot allow this to happen in nine weeks here in South Carolina, especially with in-person absentee voting beginning in just four weeks.
I recently overcame my own COVID-19 diagnosis and know firsthand how easily this virus is caught and spread. I was incredibly fortunate to only experience extremely mild symptoms, but I know that so many are not as lucky. By chance, I was in quarantine for over a week before my diagnosis, which limited my contact with other people. But it is those with mild symptoms like mine, or those who are asymptomatic, who are at a huge risk of spreading this virus to other people.
We need to do everything possible to slow the spread of the virus. Flattening the curve to keep front-line health care workers safe and our community as healthy as possible means staying home. This will save lives and allow us to return to our normal way of life as soon as possible. We don’t know how much longer this will last. It is my deep fear that this health crisis will get worse in South Carolina before it gets better. We certainly know that encouraging people to congregate in large groups and stand in long lines will not help.
We are in unparalleled times, that much is true. Gov. Henry McMaster has taken the necessary steps so far to keep people informed and safe during this period of uncertainty, making decisions that have been difficult and without precedent. This includes his decision to close beaches and parks, issue a stay-at-home order, and delay some local elections that were previously scheduled for March and April. Now he and state leaders should do the same for the state’s primary elections on June 9.
If South Carolina becomes the next Wisconsin, we cannot say we did not know better or did not have time to prepare. June will be upon us before we know it, but there is plenty of time to act if we do it now. The governor must make any changes to an election 45 days prior, which means that we only have until April 25 to make the necessary changes. That means now is the time for a robust and transparent conversation about any and all options to ensure the safety of our citizens, including moving the primary date, extending the absentee voting period, allowing no-excuse absentee voting, and a statewide vote-by-mail system.
We cannot, in good conscience, force South Carolina seniors, mothers of infants or the immune-compromised to risk their lives to cast a ballot. Many people have died throughout our history to secure our right to vote. But no one should die to exercise that right in 2020. This is not a partisan issue. Elected leaders on both sides of the aisle care about the health of their constituents and about conducting safe elections. As our state leaders debate how best to conduct our primaries in a responsible way, it is my fervent hope they will take the necessary precautions to keep our people safe. I stand ready to work with them.
U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., represents the 1st Congressional District.