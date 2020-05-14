CSU to reopen campus by July 6, Trident Tech to offer limited in-person classes in June

Charleston Southern University has announced its plans to fully reopen campus by early July, officials said Thursday.

In addition to calling for a return to in-person classes this fall, the private, Southern Baptist-affiliated school could host some classes on campus this summer.

Officials believe the campus could reopen at full capacity July 6, assuming "the coronavirus curve has been sufficiently flattened," the college said in a news release.

Meanwhile, Trident Technical College announced Thursday that a majority of its summer courses would remain online. Only courses that require hands-on instruction will be held in person during the college's summer semester, which starts May 26.

School spokesman David Hansen said the college is planning to reopen its campus and host a limited number of in-person classes beginning June 15.

Charleston Southern's reopening plan will occur alongside Gov. Henry McMaster's accelerateSC initiative and One Region reIGNITE, a group that aims to provide guidance on how and when to safely open businesses in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.

Much like dozens of other colleges and universities across the state, CSU closed its doors to students and faculty in mid-March and converted instruction entirely online to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"We could not have imagined even three months ago the need for a task force to reignite the flame of face-to-face learning," school President Dondi Costin said in a statement. "Yet here we are, along with every other university in the country. We are quickly beginning to imagine what face-to-face learning will look like three months from now.”

Employees will begin returning to their offices June 1, although some may continue to work from home if they are considered high-risk for the virus, share close quarters with someone in a high-risk category or if they don't have adequate child care.

Student move-in weekend is scheduled for Aug. 21, with classroom instruction to follow on Aug. 24. The reIGNITE team is preparing alternative scenarios to start the fall semester up to two weeks early or a few weeks later "if warranted by the apparent course of the pandemic."

Before then, the college will establish testing protocol and contact tracing procedures. The school will also have a "sufficient stockpile" of equipment and supplies for reducing the risk of spreading the virus on campus, including gloves and hand sanitizers.

Specifics on how many students will be allowed in dorms will be released no later than two weeks before the semester starts, and special consideration will be given to students with health concerns or pre-existing conditions.

Some residence hall rooms will be set aside to be used as a quarantine space if students are unable to return home to self-isolate.

The college's reIGNITE task force is developing ways to maintain social distancing on campus. Some options include smaller class sizes, grab-and-go meal services, and a combination of in-person and online instruction.

Trident Technical College does not offer in-person student residence halls or meal plans, but new safety protocol will be established when students eventually return to in-person instruction, such as requiring masks to be worn, reconfiguring work spaces, installing barriers and closing frequently-used common areas.

Consistent with the reIGNITE framework, the college's plan to reopen campus will be divided into three phases. The first two involve returning faculty and staff who have been working remotely since mid-March back to campus, and the last phase involves the reintroduction of students.

Charleston Southern University's announcement follows similar plans outlined by the University of South Carolina and The Citadel.

Last week, the college announced it would temporarily furlough nearly 50 employees as a result of the pandemic's financial impact.