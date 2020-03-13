Cruises to cease out of Charleston and elsewhere for next month

Cruise operations around the world, including in Charleston, will cease effective at midnight on Friday.

The announcement comes after a request by President Donald Trump.

"At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days," Trump wrote in a tweet late Friday.

At my request, effective midnight tonight, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC have all agreed to suspend outbound cruises for thirty days. It is a great and important industry – it will be kept that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

Carnival and Royal Caribbean had nine cruises scheduled to pass through Charleston in the next 30 days.

"The city strongly supports this action to help keep our citizens safe during this public health emergency," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said Friday night.

The announcement came several hours after Tecklenburg met with state maritime officials on Friday and discussed suspending voyages in light of the COVID-19 threat. Officials had declined to suspend those operations, a move that the industry decision now supersedes.

Carnival, in a statement, said that while the cruise line "had not had a diagnosed case linked to our operation, we realize this situation is bigger than the cruise industry and we will continue to do our part to support public officials to manage and contain this unprecedented public health challenge."

Carnival operates its 3,002-passenger Sunshine cruise ship year-round from the SPA's Union Pier Terminal in downtown Charleston. The terminal also hosts dozens of other pleasure vessels during occasional port calls.

Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, which owns and operates the Charleston port, described his meeting with Tecklenburg as "a good meeting with the city of Charleston on a variety of topics." He did not elaborate on the discussions.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Tecklenburg described the meeting as "a frank and candid discussion" of the cruise ship issue.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week cautioned U.S. citizens, especially those who have underlying health conditions, to not travel on cruise ships until the threat of the pandemic subsides.

But many of the passengers who departed the Sunshine during its stop Thursday said they felt safe despite the global health crisis and didn’t find a reason to be concerned.

Earlier Friday, Royal Caribbean Cruises — the world's second-largest cruise line — said it would suspend cruising in the U.S. for 30 days. Its Grandeur ship had been scheduled to stop in Charleston twice during that period.

Royal Caribbean joined Princess Cruises, which voluntarily canceled sailings through May 10, and Norwegian Cruise Line, which has suspended cruises through April 11.

Neither the city nor the authority are responsible for monitoring cruise ships that visit Charleston. That job falls to the Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The CDC requires cruise vessels destined for U.S. ports to report instances of death or illness on the ship.

If a ship were to report that a passenger or passengers have shown signs of the novel strain of the coronavirus, the U.S. Coast Guard would have the authority to deny the ship entry, Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit said.

Charleston hosted 262,776 cruise ship passengers in 2019. The authority has agreed to a voluntary limit of 104 cruise ships per year and no vessel larger than 3,500 passengers.