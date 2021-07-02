Crowded events this weekend are among the least safe activities for unvaccinated people: DHEC

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is asking S.C. residents to maintain COVID-19 safety measures over the holiday weekend.

Disease transmission can easily occur in group settings that include people who are not fully vaccinated, the agency said in a news release.

Those who are unvaccinated should wear masks in public and physically distance themselves from others.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, attending a crowded, outdoor event is one of the least safe activities for unvaccinated people. Those who are vaccinated are safe in these environments.

DHEC said only 48.6 percent of the state's residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, close to 140 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the state on July 2.

The agency will not release a COVID-19 data report on July 5 because of the Independence Day holiday; since DHEC does not release the data on weekends, its next report will be on July 6.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 139 confirmed, 85 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 493,316 confirmed, 103,945 probable.

Percent positive: 2.8 percent.

New deaths reported: 4 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,648 confirmed, 1,182 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65.3 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Richland County (38), Horry County (15) and Greenville County (13) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had seven new cases on July 2, while Berkeley County had eight and Dorchester County had five.

Deaths

Three of the deaths from COVID-19 confirmed July 2 were people 65 and older. One was a patient age 17 or younger.

Hospitalizations

Of the 124 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of July 2, 37 were in the ICU and 16 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

According to the CDC, people who are fully vaccinated can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by law, rules or regulations, including in local businesses.

The center has compiled a list online of the safest activities for unvaccinated individuals.

Because of the continued rise in the spread of the Delta variant, DHEC said it is more important than ever for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

People ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for people 18 and older. Go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find a nearby vaccine provider.