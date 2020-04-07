Crews disinfect Charleston County jail after inmate tests positive for coronavirus

Crews were cleaning the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston on Tuesday amid heightened precautions after an inmate tested positive on Sunday for the novel coronavirus.

The inmate was released on a judge's order Monday, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail. A contracted cleaning crew sanitized "all areas of concern," and will clean the entire facility this week.

A rigorous sanitation process was in place at the jail before the inmate tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff's Office said.

"We continue to rotate inmates out of housing units so the units can be thoroughly cleaned, and crews regularly sanitize any frequently touched surfaces," the Sheriff's Office said. "Any symptomatic inmates are immediately quarantined. Employees must pass a temperature check upon reporting for work."

The infected inmate had been at the jail about three weeks for a bench warrant from family court, the Sheriff's Office said. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail or a fine of $1,200.

Although he passed an initial screening with no issues and went to work at the jail as an inmate worker, he started showing symptoms on Friday and was immediately isolated and tested, the Sheriff's Office said.

"As a precaution, 35 inmates that were being held in the infected inmate’s housing unit have been isolated to one location," the Sheriff's Office said.

Those inmates will be held under "close observation" for at least 14 days, the Sheriff's Office said. They will be screened and have their temperatures checked daily.

The inmate's positive diagnosis came as South Carolina's coronavirus case numbers started increasing rapidly.

On Monday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 183 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,232. Four new deaths also were reported.

DHEC also estimated that South Carolina could have around 15,300 total cases, a number that reflects cases among those that are not showing symptoms and who otherwise haven't been tested.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued a “work or home” order Monday, going into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The executive order is mandatory, he said, as his office’s previous recommendations and suggestions have not been heeded by citizens.

“We hope this order today will reduce the rising number of infections,” he said in a news conference Monday.