COVID-19 vaccines to be administered Wednesday at Drew Wellness Center in Columbia

Lexington Medical Center and the city of Columbia are partnering this week to get COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of people in the Palmetto State.

The two entities will sponsor a vaccination clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. June 30 at the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center in Columbia. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered to anyone 12 and older.

Appointments are not required to receive a vaccine.

Those who are unable to attend this week's clinic can go to vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find another nearby vaccine location.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 136 confirmed, 51 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 493,015 confirmed, 103,601 probable.

Percent positive: 3 percent.

New deaths reported: 1 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,634 confirmed, 1,180 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65.1 percent.

S.C. residents vaccinated

DHEC's vaccine dashboard shows that 48.3 percent of the state's residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Berkeley County (9), Greenville County (14), Richland County (37) and York County (9) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 8 new cases on June 28, while Berkeley County had 9 and Dorchester County had 6.

Deaths

The COVID-19 death confirmed June 28 was a person age 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 122 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 28, 35 were in the ICU and 17 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Before children head off to summer camp or other programs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends they get caught up on all routine childhood vaccines.

A list of routinely-recommended vaccines for children and adolescents can be found on the agency's website.