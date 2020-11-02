COVID-19 vaccine trials in SC resume after safety timeout

Enrollment details Clinical Trials of South Carolina and the Medical University of South Carolina are accepting patients into the AstraZeneca vaccine trial. Contact Clinical Trials of South Carolina at 843-789-3707 or visit their website at www.clinicaltrialssc.com/covid. Find more information about enrollment through MUSC at research.musc.edu/clinical-trials/coronavirus-clinical-trials. Enrollment slots are limited. Participation will last for two years of follow-up.

After a major pharmaceutical company testing a COVID-19 vaccine had to pause its trial for patient safety reasons, two Charleston-area research sites got the green light last week to begin enrolling patients again.

AstraZeneca put its coronavirus vaccine trial on hold Sept. 6 after two patients had neurological side effects. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the go-ahead for the company to resume the trial Oct. 23 when the agency did not find a link between the illnesses and the trial vaccine.

AstraZeneca is one of many companies around the globe now testing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. The FDA has not yet approved a vaccine for prevention of the disease from any drugmaker.

The British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant selected two sites in the Charleston region for the testing: the Medical University of South Carolina and Clinical Trials of South Carolina.

At Clinical Trials, which operates in North Charleston as an arm of Pain Research of Charleston, the trial resumed Thursday. The site has enrolled 100 subjects so far and was expecting to hit 150 by the end of the day Monday, a spokeswoman said.

Clinical Trials is seeing 50 subjects each day as part of the trial.

MUSC resumed enrolling patients on Friday, a spokeswoman for the state health system confirmed.

Dr. Patrick Flume, a pulmonary physician at MUSC who leads a group of researchers focusing on COVID-19, told the hospital's board in early October that 126 test patients were enrolled in the first week.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"We were No. 1 in the entire country," he said.

Test subjects must be healthy and COVID-19 negative during screening in order to participate. MUSC said it's seeking volunteers who are at an increased risk of contracting the disease and it is limiting enrollment to those who have not had a confirmed case.

The trial is in the third phase of AstraZeneca's development process. In the first stage, a small group of patients were given the vaccine to see if it is safe. The company then tested for an immune response.

In the latest phase, AstraZeneca is conducting a large clinical trial, enrolling thousands of patients around the world. Participants are compensated, and they won't know if they have received the active vaccine or a placebo.

Results are expected by the end of this year. AstraZeneca was not the only company to pause its trial for safety checks. Johnson & Johnson also resumed in late October after a patient had a serious medical episode. The company said it has "found no evidence that the vaccine candidate caused the event."

With tens of thousands of patients taking part in the trials around the globe, side effects can be expected to emerge. It is standard practice to pause a clinical trial in the event of unexplained illnesses to ensure it is safe to proceed.

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson were also among nine major biopharmaceutical companies that signed a pledge in early September promising not to be pressured by outside political forces and to stick to the scientific process in the high-stakes pursuit of a vaccine.