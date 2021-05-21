COVID-19 vaccine doses given in SC each week continues to drop

With 43 percent of South Carolinians age 12 and older having received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the number of doses given weekly is at a low point not seen this year.

South Carolina's vaccine providers gave out 111,000 doses of vaccine in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's less than the state has given out since at least early February, when data first became available to the public.

The downward trend doesn't hold true everywhere, however. The COVID-19 vaccine center at Columbia Place Mall saw its highest number of doses given out in a single day on May 14.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 281 confirmed, 184 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 489,948 confirmed, 100,366 probable.

Percent positive: 3.7 percent.

New deaths reported: 2 confirmed, 3 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,513 confirmed, 1,159 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 71 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 20, according to the CDC.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, York County (42), Greenville County (38) and Florence County (19) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 18 new cases on May 21, while Berkeley County and Dorchester County each had eight.

Deaths

One of the confirmed deaths from COVID-19 was a patient age 35 to 64 and one was a patient 65 or older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 316 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 21, 92 were in the ICU and 35 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Dr. Linda Bell, chief epidemiologist at the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, said despite the fact that the CDC loosened its masking recommendations for people who have been vaccinated, face coverings are still advised for nursing homes and other congregate settings.

Bell said continuing the requirement is the best option to protect people who are at highest risk of contracting a severe COVID-19 case or dying from the disease.

Meanwhile, leaders affiliated with the South Carolina chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter on May 20 urging Gov. Henry McMaster to reconsider the recent executive order that allows some children to attend school without mask. The group argued children are still susceptible to COVID-19 and those under the age of 12 do not qualify to receive a vaccine yet.

The group also told the governor that more should be done in South Carolina to promote the importance of vaccines as a significant percentage of the adult population in this state remains unvaccinated.