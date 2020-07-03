COVID-19 numbers rise ahead of July 4 holiday as more mask requirements go into effect

Mask requirements went into effect in North Charleston and Charleston County on Friday as the number of positive coronavirus tests in the state grew by over 1,500. State public health officials also revised upward by 16 percent the number of infections reported on Thursday by 9 percent the number of cases reported Wednesday.

The new mask requirements mean that nearly 1.6 million state residents are now generally supposed to wear protective face coverings in many businesses and restaurants. Close to 1 in 3 South Carolinians fall into that category in least 40 cities and counties.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it was working to update how it pulls data to prevent the high upward revisions seen Friday.

Ten more people died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, DHEC said.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,558

Total number of cases in S.C.: 41,413

Number of new deaths reported: 10

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 787

Number of hospitalized patients: 1,148

Percent of tests that were positive: 20.7 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 450,482

Which areas are hardest-hit?

Charleston County led the state in new confirmed infections on Friday with 267. Horry County followed with 237.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county area continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Friday. In addition to the 267 new cases in Charleston County, Berkeley County logged 77 and Dorchester had 69.

Currently, the tri-county area has more than 7,300 confirmed positive cases.

Deaths

Six of the new deaths were of people who were older than 65 living in Anderson, Beaufort, Georgetown, Greenville, Laurens and Marion counties. Two deaths were of people between the ages of 35 and 65 from Greenville and Kershaw counties. Two deaths were from younger adults in Greenville and Kershaw counties.

How to stop the spread

Medical experts and government officials have urged people to wear masks as cases spike. Cities and counties started to enact their own ordinances after Gov. Henry McMaster declined to issue a statewide mask-wearing mandate.

State public officials have asked that South Carolinians avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others outside their homes and regularly wash their hands.

What do experts say?

State public health officials cautioned residents to stay away from big gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend and celebrate responsibly, preferably by staying home and watching fireworks from their vehicles.

“We’ve all given so much for so long, and we all want to be at our beautiful beaches, at our parks, our friends’ houses, our block parties and community events, but I’m asking all of us to stay vigilant in the fight against this deadly virus,” Dr. Joan Duwve, the state’s public health director, said Tuesday.

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the South Carolina Hospital Association and the South Carolina Medical Association announced a a television and social media campaign to urge people to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Matt Rasnic and Andy Shain contributed to this report.