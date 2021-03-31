COVID-19 likely the third leading cause of death in US in 2020, CDC says

New research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in 2020, knocking suicide out of the top 10 reasons people died across the United States last year.

Heart disease and cancer remained in the top two slots. The data are provisional, and should be considered an "early indication of shifts in mortality trends," researchers wrote.

In South Carolina, official statistics about causes of death has not yet been published by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC's data shows 5,446 confirmed and probable deaths from COVID-19 in 2020.

Line that toll up with other causes of death in South Carolina in 2019, and the ranking would be the same as what the CDC reported for the nation March 31. In 2019, 10,578 people died of heart disease and 10,481 people died of cancer in South Carolina. Accidents, which includes car accidents and overdoses, were the next leading cause.

Nick Davidson, senior public health deputy at DHEC, said it takes time for the agency's experts to validate data about deaths from various sources for the prior year.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 474 confirmed, 380 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 465,142 confirmed, 86,488 probable.

Percent positive: 6.6 percent.

New deaths reported: 19 confirmed, 2 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,075 confirmed, 1,071 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 70 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

41st as of March 31, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (87), Richland County (44) and Horry County (36) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 32 new cases on March 31, while Berkeley had 17 and Dorchester had 10.

Deaths

Six of the new confirmed deaths reported were people age 35 to 64 and 13 were patients age 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 516 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 31, 124 were in the ICU and 57 were using ventilators.

Long-term care facilities

There have been 19,684 confirmed coronavirus cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities: 12,196 residents and 7,488 staff workers, according to DHEC data. That's an increase in cases of 0.5 percent in a week.

So far, 1,906 residents have died from the virus, a mortality rate of 16 percent. Twenty-nine workers also have died. Together, they account for 24 percent of deaths in the state, the data from March 28 shows.

Of the 687 facilities DHEC monitored, the virus has been found in 507. There are active outbreaks at 73 of them, a 21 percent decrease in a week and 53 percent drop since the beginning of March.

Some type of visitation — indoor, outdoor or both — is allowed at 633 facilities; 16 do not allow it; and 38 did not report.

What do experts say?

Pfizer-BioNTech, one of three manufacturers distributing COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, gave 1,129 kids between 12 and 15 years old its vaccine. None got sick with COVID-19.

The company published the results of the study, which translate to a finding of 100 percent efficacy in the younger age group, on March 31. At the moment, no vaccine is authorized for minors 15 years old or younger. Pfizer's vaccine is the only one allowed for 16- and 17-year-olds; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for anyone 18 and older.

In its announcement, Pfizer said it would seek an amendment to its authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks, so it can begin offering the vaccine to the younger teenage group. Pfizer is also conducting a study of children 11 years old and younger.