COVID-19 deaths in SC at low not seen since March 2020

South Carolina reported a low number of COVID-19 cases and no deaths on May 11, with 192 confirmed new incidents of the disease.

The rate of deaths from COVID-19 cases continues to decline as more people get vaccinated against the virus.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, 27 people died from COVID-19 the week of May 2, which is the lowest weekly death toll since the week of March 22, 2020.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,448 South Carolinians are confirmed to have died as a result of COVID-19. Another 1,148 deaths are considered "probable."

About two-thirds of deaths are in people age 71 or older, according to DHEC. The majority of that age group is now fully vaccinated in South Carolina.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 192 confirmed, 95 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 486,282 confirmed, 98,937 probable.

Percent positive: 4.1 percent.

New deaths reported: 0 confirmed, 0 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 8,448 confirmed, 1,148 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 65 percent.

How S.C. ranks

South Carolina ranks 42nd in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of May 10, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (30), York County (19) and Richland County (13) saw the highest totals.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County had 10 new cases on May 11, while Berkeley County had seven and Dorchester County had six.

Hospitalizations

Of the 359 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 11, 92 were in the ICU and 56 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist at DHEC, said on May 5 the agency has been preparing for the announcement that the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds.

That news came May 10.

"We don't anticipate any barriers or delays in our state's providers being able to safely and quickly administer the Pfizer vaccine to young adolescents age 12 and older," she said.

Kelly added Pfizer's trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents had "excellent results." DHEC will work with the state's schools to make the vaccines available to students, though the agency is not recommending that vaccines be made mandatory for attendance.

COVID-19 vaccines remain free, voluntary and open to anyone in South Carolina who meets the age requirements.