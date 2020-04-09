COVID-19 closures could shrink SC's budget surplus by $1.2 billion

COLUMBIA — South Carolina legislators could have $1.2 billion less to spend than initially predicted for the upcoming fiscal year, but even with a three-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state could still have a $750 million surplus, according to updated projections approved Thursday.
The $10 billion spending plan the House approved last month for 2020-21 relied on a surplus of almost $1.9 billion. That plan became moot days later, as the pandemic forced a wave of business closures and reductions, both voluntary and by Gov. Henry McMaster's orders.
"If there’s any bright spot," it's the timing, said Frank Rainwater, director of the Office of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs.
The state's economy was doing so well until March, no cuts will be necessary to the current budget that ends June 30, he said.
But he cautioned the office is still months away from receiving tax data needed to make more reliable estimates.
"It may not be until June or July that we’ll have a firm handle on revenues so we're flying blind on what’s going to happen," Rainwater said.
Other unknowns include whether the federal government approves additional stimulus money and — the biggest variable — how long businesses remain closed.
"If this drags on four to five months, results will get even worse," said economic researcher Robert Martin.
With all the uncertainty, legislators want to pass a continuing resolution to keep state government running at current levels past July 1, then write a budget later in the summer or fall after the economic outlook becomes clearer.
Legislators returned to Columbia on Wednesday to do that. But a dispute in the Senate over South Carolina's only state-utility, Santee Cooper, prevented them from getting it through both chambers. Legislators will need to return to Columbia before June 30 to prevent a government shutdown.
Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman said he's pleased the Board of Economic Advisers isn't expecting a budget shortfall, but the unknowns discussed during the meeting "underscores the need for the state to operate under a continuing resolution until we get a better understanding of the COVID-19 revenue impacts."
He said he's confident one will be passed before June 30 and is "committed to writing an informed budget that meets the needs of our citizens when we have better information."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.