COVID-19 cases rise by more than 200 in Horry, Georgetown counties this week

Provided/SCDHEC

Coronavirus cases across Horry and Georgetown counties grew by more than 200 in the last week, according to data from state health officials.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed two new coronavirus-related deaths in Georgetown and Horry counties on Sunday, bringing Horry County's total coronavirus-related deaths to 182 and Georgetown County's to 41.

Horry County added one new elderly death and 16 new cases Sunday. The county's total number of positive COVID-19 cases has reached 9,693 as of Sunday. From Sept. 7- Sept. 13, the county accumulated three deaths and 191 new cases.

Health officials announced the death of an elderly person in Georgetown County on Sunday, confirming the death from DHEC's probable list since last Monday, according to DHEC. From Sept. 7- Sept. 13, the county amassed four deaths and 29 cases. 

There have been 1,750 coronavirus cases in Georgetown County since the start of the pandemic.

SC launches new immunization reporting system; state nears 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Hospital bed occupancy rates have slightly declined in both counties with Georgetown at 84.8 percent and Horry at 87.9 percent as of Sunday.

South Carolina announced 515 new confirmed cases and 24 new confirmed deaths, bringing the state total to 129,484 and 2,915 deaths. Of the 24 new confirmed deaths, they resided in Anderson, Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Edgefield, Georgetown, Greenville, Horry, Jasper, Kershaw, Lancaster, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, and York counties.

Rate per 100K

Georgetown: 2,791.96

Horry: 2,737.51

Percent of deaths versus state total

Georgetown: 1.40 percent

Horry: 6.24 percent

Probable cases

Georgetown: 68

Horry: 155

Probable deaths

Georgetown:2

Horry: 10

Reporter

Kareem Wilson covers health for the Georgetown and Myrtle Beach area for the Georgetown Times.



